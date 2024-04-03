13-year-old's "joy ride" leads to West Vancouver Lamborghini crash: police

The West Vancouver Police Department is releasing details about a Lamborghini crash involving a 13-year-old.

On March 25 at around 11 pm, police responded to a single-vehicle collision on the Trans Canada Highway.

West Vancouver Police called the incident a “young person’s joy ride.”

When police officers attended the crash scene, they located a Lamborghini Huracan in the ditch, but no one was inside. One of those can cost as much as C$450,000.

An “exhaustive search” followed, and West Vancouver Police Sergeant Chris Bigland said they could locate and interview the occupants “with the cooperation of the vehicle owner.”

The police investigation determined that a 13-year-old had been driving the vehicle at the time of the crash and was accompanied by a friend. That 13-year-old has now been charged under the Motor Vehicle Act with speeding, driving without due care, failure to remain at the scene of a collision and driving without a driver’s licence.

“The youth and a friend decided to take the car for a drive but were unable to control the car in the dark and rainy conditions. While significant property damage has been done, we are grateful that no one was hurt in the collision,” Bigland said.