Richmond RCMP ripped apart for asking pedestrians not to wear black

Oct 16 2023, 9:58 pm
Richmond RCMP is facing criticism online for a video about pedestrian safety that many think is out of touch.

The short clip shows a young woman donning a black hoodie and AirPods for a walk, cutting across a marked crossing.

The camera then shows an oncoming driver, who looks down to check his phone.

The driver and pedestrian nearly collide, but he stops just in time and the two share a moment of eye contact following the close call.

Finally, the words “pedestrian safety is a two-way street” appear on-screen.

Many took issue with the video, saying it’s unfair to put the onus on pedestrians for wearing dark colours or listening to music when it’s up to drivers to pay attention while driving. After all, a fast-moving car can do a lot more damage than a human walking.

“Your focus is wrong and ill-guided. You need to police drivers if you want road safety,” one person said.

“Next from safety experts: ‘Why deaf residents should not be allowed outside,'” Andy Boenau added.

“One of them is lawfully using a crosswalk and the other is operating a speeding motor vehicle while distracted. How exactly is the pedestrian at fault here?” Paul Nixley said.

The video even caught the attention of Richmond’s very own Olympic race-walker Evan Dunfee.

Others had similar views.

What do you think? Were Richmond RCMP right about pedestrian safety being a two-way street? Let us know in the comments.

