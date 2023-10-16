Richmond RCMP ripped apart for asking pedestrians not to wear black

Richmond RCMP is facing criticism online for a video about pedestrian safety that many think is out of touch.

The short clip shows a young woman donning a black hoodie and AirPods for a walk, cutting across a marked crossing.

The camera then shows an oncoming driver, who looks down to check his phone.

The driver and pedestrian nearly collide, but he stops just in time and the two share a moment of eye contact following the close call.

Finally, the words “pedestrian safety is a two-way street” appear on-screen.

Pedestrian safety is a two-way street. What pedestrians and drivers can do to make our roadways safer https://t.co/ifQhF3eMqU pic.twitter.com/UsdvxrM0aE — Richmond RCMP (@RichmondRCMP) October 13, 2023

Many took issue with the video, saying it’s unfair to put the onus on pedestrians for wearing dark colours or listening to music when it’s up to drivers to pay attention while driving. After all, a fast-moving car can do a lot more damage than a human walking.

“Your focus is wrong and ill-guided. You need to police drivers if you want road safety,” one person said.

Next from the safety experts: “Why deaf residents should not be allowed outside” — Andy Boenau (@Boenau) October 16, 2023

“Next from safety experts: ‘Why deaf residents should not be allowed outside,'” Andy Boenau added.

One of them is lawfully using a crosswalk and the other is operating a speeding motor vehicle while distracted. How exactly is the pedestrian at fault here? — Paul Nixey (@paulnixey) October 16, 2023

“One of them is lawfully using a crosswalk and the other is operating a speeding motor vehicle while distracted. How exactly is the pedestrian at fault here?” Paul Nixley said.

The video even caught the attention of Richmond’s very own Olympic race-walker Evan Dunfee.

As a professional pedestrian in Richmond it’s fun to know that if I am murdered by a distracted driver while in a crosswalk that the @RichmondRCMP will blame me. https://t.co/SlkB2kiLMj — Evan Dunfee (@EvanDunfee) October 16, 2023

Others had similar views.

One of them is lawfully using a crosswalk and the other is operating a speeding motor vehicle while distracted. How exactly is the pedestrian at fault here? — Paul Nixey (@paulnixey) October 16, 2023

In this video, the pedestrian is walking in the middle of the day in the intersection after activating a set of flashing lights. The driver is staring at his phone. These two things are not “a two-way street.” https://t.co/Fm48fFBpYd — The War on Cars (@TheWarOnCars) October 16, 2023

This is fucking insane. The driver is breaking multiple laws. The pedestrian did nothing wrong here, and is at absolutely no fault. https://t.co/QCd2ETAmGa — James McLeod (@jamespmcleod) October 16, 2023

What do you think? Were Richmond RCMP right about pedestrian safety being a two-way street? Let us know in the comments.