"You will kill someone": West Vancouver cafe calls attention to supercars

A West Vancouver cafe is thanking owners of supercars for their business while sounding an alarm about safety.

Isetta Cafe Bistro, located at 4360 Marine Drive in West Vancouver, posted on Instagram about its concerns.

“Enough is enough. You will kill someone,” the post said.

Isetta Cafe Bistro is “nestled between the ocean and north shore mountains.”

They offer good food and drink and offer “warm experiences.”

Thomas Eleizegui, the GM of Isetta, told Daily Hive that Isetta derives from a European microcar, the BMW Isetta.

The location used to be an old gas station that sold high-octane fuel, which is part of the reason why the establishment attracts motor car enthusiasts.

Isetta is located on a long strip of Marine Drive near the water, which makes it pretty scenic and a prime spot for driving fast.

Part of Eleizegui’s concern is that there’s a school right across the street.

“Our business is attracting great people with supercars, and I want to thank them for respecting the speed zones and parking,” Isetta’s post stated.

“But today I witnessed a Lambo, McLaren, Porsche, and [bejewelled] Bentley convertible going +100 km in a 30 km zone,” it added.

“My biggest fear is if there would be an accident, and usually it’s the innocent that gets hurt or killed,” Eleizegui said.

He was adamant that most visitors to the area respect the roads and parking etiquette, but he added that the biggest no-no is people loitering in Isetta’s parking lot.

“I am like the overpaid parking attendant asking people not to park in our handicap parking and to move along so our patrons can use the parking lot.”

Isetta Cafe hopes to work with the West Vancouver Police Department to make the area safer or at least encourage some anti-speeding enforcement.

Many responded to the cafe’s post.

“Thank you for trying to do something about this. As a cyclist, it’s outright dangerous when these supercars try to pass us along that stretch. They pass on blind and narrow turns all the time,” one user said.

Meanwhile, a concerned parent commented, “Thanks for bringing this issue to the police. We are on Marine Drive, too, and have kids.”

The West Vancouver Police Department told Daily Hive, “This is certainly an issue of importance to our department.”

“The West Vancouver Police Department Traffic section has generated a police file regarding this complaint and will work with Isetta and local residents to address traffic safety in the area. Our officers are committed to ensuring that West Vancouver streets are safe for everyone to use and enjoy,” Sergeant Chris Bigland said.

“Speeding and other dangerous driving behaviours put the public at risk and will not be tolerated. We utilize proactive approaches, such as education and enforcement, and we promptly respond to public complaints and concerns.”