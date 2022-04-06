With warm weather finally arriving this week, local golfers are ready to make a return to the green. A Metro Vancouver golf school is using technology to help them tee off to the best of their abilities.

Vancouver Golf Academy, a modern indoor golf studio located in Coquitlam, offers a variety of services for players of all skill levels. According to the academy’s Peter Shin, the founders were inspired to open by their own love of the game.

“We believe that if we love something, chances are there are others who are going to love it as well,” said Shin. “So we created a place where others can share that same interest in the game of golf.”

The recognized PGA of BC Facility features six simulator bays, an indoor chipping green, and a putting studio for practice and play. The Vancouver Golf Academy uses high-tech systems like Foresight Sport’s GCHawk and Uneekor’s EYEXO to help players analyze aspects of their game, including ball speed, swing path, smash factor, and more.

“This technology is readily available for elite-level professionals on the PGA Tour to use for their improvement, and we wanted to allow everyday golfers to have the same access,” explained Shin. “We provide a fun and easy environment for players to improve their golf game.”

Vancouver Golf Academy offers private and group lessons from PGA of Canada professionals, bay rentals for playing virtual golf, and junior camps.

The school also offers health-related services from licensed practitioners such as physiotherapists, RMTs, and chiropractors. There are event strength and conditioning programs that can assist in golf-related movements.

“Our coaches have had experience playing golf professionally at the highest level,” said Shin. “Competing among the best in the world, they offer experiences and insights that would be impossible to attain without having that PGA tour-life experience.

As well as providing a comfortable and welcoming environment where patrons feel they are improving their game, Shin adds that the Vancouver Golf Academy does have another goal they can’t wait to reach.

“Another goal would be to have one of our junior students who are being coached by us pursue their game at the highest collegiate level and eventually onto the PGA Tour.”

To learn more about Vancouver Golf Academy, visit vangolfacademy.ca.