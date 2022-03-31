Listen to music as Bane: Dyson unveils bizarre new air purification headphones

The world has been torn about the use of face masks over the past 24+ months but here’s one thing we can all agree we won’t be putting on our faces: Dyson’s bizarre air purification headphones.

If you’ve ever wanted to feel like Bane while listening to your favourite playlist, you might have found your match.

Dyson, the household appliances company, has unveiled its first wearable product that fuses air purification into a set of Bluetooth noise cancelling headphones.

The Dyson Zone, which has been researched and designed for six years, aims at allowing city dwellers to avoid polluted and unwanted air particles.

Get in the zone with Dyson’s latest technology. 30 years of air filtration expertise pioneered into a wearable, high-end audio device. With a contact-free visor to supply a continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth. So, you can breathe cleaner air, anywhere. — Dyson (@Dyson) March 30, 2022

The bizarre design has a motor, compressor fan, and a dual-layer air purifying filter for each ear. The air is drawn through the filters and clean out 99% of particles (as small as 0.1 microns), including pollen, dust, and nitrogen dioxide. The filtered air then gets pushed out while supplying a “continuous stream of purified air to your nose and mouth.”

“Air pollution is a global problem – it affects us everywhere we go. In our homes, at school, at work and as we travel, whether on foot, on a bike or by public or private transport,” says Chief Engineer Jack Dyson. “The Dyson Zone™ purifies the air you breathe on the move. And unlike face masks, it delivers a plume of fresh air without touching your face, using high-performance filters and two miniaturized air pumps. After six years in development, we’re excited to deliver pure air and pure audio, anywhere.”

Cancel unwanted noise, breathe in purified air, and you know, feel like Hannibal Lecter.

Here’s how the Twitterverse reacted to the eyebrow-raising tech, which will become available to the public later this year.

Dyson’s Air-Purifying Headphones may be the worst tech product in 2022 – https://t.co/wGzDKe0RyY pic.twitter.com/xxeQngwFQ4 — techAU (@techAU) March 30, 2022

“Theatrically and deception are powerful agents to the uninitiated… but we are initiated, aren’t we Bruce?” pic.twitter.com/o0aUzJbHOB — Brian Lewis (@torsoboy323) March 31, 2022

Waiting for the Daft Punk helmet model: https://t.co/Y0bR8d2WdV — Antonio Gelameris (@toniogela) March 30, 2022

Thinking of investing in the new Dyson Soul Harvester. pic.twitter.com/xJ2gPzAB4Y — The Secret DJ. (@SecretDJBook) March 29, 2022