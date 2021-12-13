BC lifting order restricting gas for non-essential drivers

Some gas stations in Metro Vancouver have run out of gas as supplies dwindle (Daily Hive).

The provincial government announced on Monday that it will be ending the order to limit gas for non-essential drivers in BC.

The announcement was made by Emergency Management BC and Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth.

The order to restrict gas for non-essential drivers came into effect on November 19 and extended on November 29, with plans to keep the order in place until December 14. The Trans Mountain pipeline restarted last week, following the precautionary shutdown caused by heavy rains and flooding in BC.

“On a positive note, I can confirm today that the fuel restriction order in place since November 19, will be lifted tomorrow, December 14,” Farnworth said.

“This measure has been effective in maintaining a steady supply of gas for public use while ensuring our essential service vehicles have priority access to what they need to do to make sure everything is looked after.”‘

Farnworth also shared his thanks for all the British Columbians who abided by the 30-litre rule, adding that all residents “stepped up.”

“The people of British Columbia stepped up,” he added. “Every one of you played your part and for that, I want to thank you. On behalf of the emergency responders, the people who’ve been moving to keep our supply routes open, and most importantly the people who have been impacted by the floods.”

BC’s Provincial State of Emergency, however, has been extended for an additional two weeks, until December 28.