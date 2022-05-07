Free gas and Tim Hortons: You can get paid to go on a Canadian road trip

Got plans for the summer? You could go on a classic Canadian road trip and get all your Tim Hortons and gas paid for.

Canadian clothing label Northbound Supply Co. is looking for someone who’s going on a road trip in Canada this year, and they’ll kit them out in free gear, gas, and more Tim Hortons than you can sip. All you have to do is grab some photo and video content of your journey.

Why Tim Hortons? Co-founder Justin Peikert says it’s a road trip ritual of his. And he has some tips for creating the perfect itinerary, including checking out clothing shops, thrift stores, and antique shops along the way.

“I love leaving early in the morning when it’s nice and quiet, having the sunrise while you’re driving on the highway,” said Peikert. “There’s nothing like driving through the farmland and escaping the big city.”

“Be sure to check out the points of interest in the small towns you pass by. Almost every small town has a ‘biggest in the world’ monument that defines it.”

Here’s how you can apply:

Follow @northboundsupplyco on Instagram. Share the contest post to your stories. Comment why you’re the best fit for a great Canadian road trip.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Northbound Supply Co. ® 🇨🇦 (@northboundsupplyco)



Northbound will choose its winner on May 30, 2022, and you must complete your road trip by October 30, 2022. You can learn more about the contest on its website.