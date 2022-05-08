Justin Trudeau takes surprise trip to Ukraine for G7 meeting

Justin Trudeau made a previously unannounced trip to Ukraine this weekend.

On Sunday, May 8, the Prime Minister shared a tweet that he was in Ukraine for a G7 meeting. He is joined by Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly and Deputy Prime Minister & Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland.

“We’re here to show our support for Ukraine and its people,” Trudeau wrote.

“Our message to President [Zelenskyy] and Ukrainians is this: Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine,” he wrote.

I’m in Ukraine with @cafreeland and @melaniejoly today. We’re here to show our support for Ukraine and its people. Our message to President @ZelenskyyUa and Ukrainians is this: Canada will always stand shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine. More to come on our visit. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) May 8, 2022

According to the Prime Minister’s itinerary, at 6 pm local time in Kyiv, the Prime Minister participated in a G7 leaders’ meeting on the war in Ukraine.

G7 nations include Canada, the US, France, Germany, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

According to a press briefing from The White House, US President Joe Biden will also be participating, virtually, in a G7 meeting chaired by German Chancellor Scholz.

“The leaders will be joined by President Zelenskyy of Ukraine. They will discuss the latest developments in Russia’s war against Ukraine, the global impact of Putin’s war, showing support for Ukraine and Ukraine’s future, and demonstrating continued G7 unity and our collective response, including building on our unprecedented sanctions to impose severe costs for Putin’s war,” reads the press briefing.

This trip is not Trudeau’s first to Ukraine since the start of the war in February 2022.

The G7 meeting was closed to the media and Justin Trudeau promised that more details on his trip would come soon.

More to come…