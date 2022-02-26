Never-before-seen highs at Vancouver gas stations this weekend (PHOTOS)

Your eyes do not deceive you. The price of regular gas is more than 180 cents per litre at some Metro Vancouver gas stations this weekend.

Gas prices in BC have been pretty abysmal in 2022. Then, Russia invaded Ukraine. As it’s the second-largest oil producer in the world, the war has thrown the global markets into turmoil.

Now, Vancouverites are paying for it at the pump.

On Friday night, regular gas prices were observed in the Hastings Sunrise neighbourhood of 183.9 cents per litre. In Port Moody, one gas station listed its price as 184.9 cents per litre.

In the last month, the average cost of gas has climbed significantly.

In January, prices were around 168 cents per litre.

The Russian invasion is adding fuel to the fire of out of control gas prices in Vancouver, where costs have been rising rapidly since 2021.

Back in December 2021, gas prices were around 153 per litre on average. Then, they jumped to 170 per litre on average after BC scrapped its provincial gas restriction order.

man vancouver gas prices are fucking ridiculous pic.twitter.com/t4GHd9hrfp — agust b⁷ (@firstloveds) February 26, 2022

Now, it might be a good weekend to take the bus, pump up your bike tires, or walk because gas prices have never been so high in the city.