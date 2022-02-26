BC Place Stadium will be lit blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine

Beginning this Sunday, the Northern Lights at BC Place Stadium will be shining blue and yellow in support of the Ukrainian community.

The stadium made the announcement on Twitter on Friday, saying that the gesture was in support of the people of Ukraine who are in the midst of an escalating conflict with Russia.

The lights will remain blue and yellow nightly, until Wednesday.

“We stand united with the Ukrainian community here in British Columbia and around the world,” BC Place said in a tweet.

The colours represent the Ukraine flag which are azure blue and yellow.

The Northern Lights display has, of course, become a prominent fixture in Vancouver’s nighttime skyline since it was built a decade ago as part of the stadium’s overhaul. It uses 1,700 panels, stacked four rows high.

The City of Vancouver will also be lighting city hall and the Burrard Bridge with the colours of Ukraine’s flag over the coming weeks.

With files from Kenneth Chan