6 Vancouver restaurants that transport you to 2050
Bored of 2022 already?
Then you can step into 2050 at some of Vancouver’s most futuristic restaurants.
From robot cat servers to 5-D dining, there are a few innovative spots in the city that will transport you to the future.
Futuristic restaurants in Vancouver
Robot servers at Tomokazu
This all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant has a pair of the cutest robot staff. With the help of these friendly servers, the restaurant is able to take care of its human staff better, and it makes AYCE sushi an interactive experience.
Address: 1128 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-677-0434
Privé
This restaurant has a ton of unique light displays, plus karaoke rooms, games, and an unfathomably large television screen that you can see from a block away – it feels like you’re partying in 2050.
Address: 200 – 1001 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-336-9330
Quan Ju De Vancouver
Why settle for 3-D eating when you can eat across all five dimensions? The immersive dining experiences at iDen & Quan Ju De Beijing Duck House offer a taste of the future.
Address: 12th Avenue and Cambie Street, Vancouver
Phone: 236-477-7777
Sushi Aboard
Let the sushi express roll into your table and deliver your meal by miniature bullet train. It’s a first of its kind in Vancouver now, but it will be very common by 2050.
Address: 1047 Denman Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-423-9797
Hello Nori
This stunning Robson Street Japanese hand roll bar features fresh sushi and mind-bending interior architecture that will make you feel like you’re eating in the future.
Address: 1165 Robson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-297-0089
Team Lab Music Restaurant & Bar (Temporarily Closed)
What do you get when you combine a restaurant with an artistic LED light experience? You get this super futuristic Richmond restaurant! It’s temporarily closed, but the staff hopes to come back better and stronger soon.
Address: 8300 Capstan Way #1008, Richmond
Phone: 778-297-0089