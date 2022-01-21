FoodRestaurants & BarsFood News

4 restaurants with robot servers in Metro Vancouver (VIDEOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Jan 21 2022, 10:30 pm
4 restaurants with robot servers in Metro Vancouver (VIDEOS)
@robertwmarks/Instagram
If you grew up watching The Jetsons and dreamed of a futuristic world filled with robot helpers like Rosie, then you can realize that dream in and around Vancouver.

Robots can be a creative solution as COVID-19 has been cutting into staff availability across the province as workers are forced to take sick days.

Right now, there are a handful of restaurants turning to technology to get diners their food.

“Due to the COVID-19 shortage in the labour market, it’s very difficult to find a good candidate to do the job,” Tomokazu, a Japanese eatery in Vancouver, told Dished Vancouver.

The all-you-can-eat sushi restaurant said employing robot servers has helped balance its labour costs, leading to better pay and benefits for its other human workers.

Never been served by a bot? Not to worry. These robot servers are always cheerful and it’s a futuristic joy to watch them bring your meal with a digital smile.

Here are four restaurants with robot servers in Metro Vancouver.

Tomokazu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sarah Rose (@sarahrosewords)

The team of two robot cat servers at Tomokazu work as a team. They even sound a little tune as they whiz along. You can catch them anytime during the restaurant’s opening hours of 4 pm to 10 pm, Tuesday to Sunday.

Address: 1128 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone:604-677-0434

Fortune Terrace Joy Cafe

Joy Cafe confirmed to Dished that these robot servers are always on shift at their Marine Hub restaurant and they look like they fit into the front-of-house staff splendidly.

Address: 525 SW Marine Drive, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-2988

Happy Lamb Hot Pot

Two of Happy Lamb Hot Pot’s locations employ robot workers. “We’re open, the robot works,” they told Dished, so you can expect to see them when you go to either their Broadway or Lansdowne Centre locations.

Broadway all-you-can-eat location:
Address: 1788 West Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-563-4868

Richmond location:
Address: Lansdowne Centre,  5300 No. 3 Road, Unit 405, Richmond
Phone: 604-231-8966

