9 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: September 2 to 8
We’re officially in September, which means the start of cozy comfort foods and drinks. Thankfully for us, there are plenty of great events this week to embrace the coming fall season, as well as some to hang onto those last few days of summer.
From a week-long burger celebration to a Polish festival, here are nine can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.
One-time-only
Vancouver Vegan Festival 2024
Admission to the Vancouver Vegan Festival is free, with plant-based food and drink vendors, community booths, artisans, and more. The all-day event runs from 10 am to 8 pm and will feature a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.
When: September 7, 2024
Time: 10 am to 8 pm
Where: Kitsilano Beach Park
Tickets: Free
In-N-Out at the Langley Good Times Cruise-In 2024
The famous American chain, known for its 3×3 burgers and Animal Style Fries, will once again attend the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, a large-scale charity event for retro car enthusiasts.
Langley Good Times told Dished that those hoping to get their hands on some In-N-Out will need to purchase a ticket. The ticket line opens at 8 am and is located at the In-N-Out truck. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out, and no prepurchases are available. There is also a limit of two tickets per person.
When: September 7, 2024
Where: Downtown Aldergrove, Langley — Fraser Highway, between 264th and 272nd Streets
Polish Festival Vancouver 2024
The popular annual event features live entertainment, a marketplace, and plenty of mouthwatering dishes. Some of the most popular Polish foods to try at the festival include pierogies, sausages, and pastries. In addition to food vendors and food trucks, there will be cultural performances, dancing, and family-friendly activities for all ages.
When: September 7, 2024
Time: 1 to 8 pm
Where: Shipbuilders Square and Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver
Admission: Free
Summer Final Feast with Haidilao
Experience a luxurious camping-themed food fest set in the beautiful Lavenderland in Richmond at Haidilao’s first large-scale outdoor food event in collaboration with Liggle Escape Outdoors. Expect face painting, lacquer fan craving, a dancing noodle challenge, and other contests alongside plenty of food vendors and the signature campfire hotpot.
When: September 7 and 8
Time: 2 to 8 pm
Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond
Cost: $8 admission
Recurring
Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8
Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.
When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24
Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm
Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver
Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child
Le Burger Week
From September 1 to 8, diners across Canada will be able to try some creative and truly mouth-watering patties.
Now in its 13th year, Le Burger Week will see hundreds of local eateries across Canada serving everything from nostalgic cheeseburgers to daring gourmet creations that celebrate the chef’s artistry, creativity, and passion. You can view the full list of participating restaurants on its website.
When: September 1 to 8, 2024
Where: Various restaurants across Metro Vancouver
PNE Fair 2024
There are only a very few days left to enjoy the PNE Fair this year, and there are tons of new and outrageous foods to try. From Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Corn Dogs to giant squid on a stick, be sure to check out our list of must-try eats.
When: August 17 to September 2, 2024 (closed on August 19 and 26)
Time: 11 am to 11 pm
Where: 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25 for adults, $16 for youth and seniors, $9 for children, and free for ages three and under. Save $5 on adult gate passes and $2 on youth, child and senior gate passes by purchasing in advance online. Ride passes can be purchased in advance, and season passes are also available.
Richmond Night Market
When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: Various hours
Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)
Tickets: Available on-site
Junction Public Market
The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!
When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28 to September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays
Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays
Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver
Admission: Free
With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai
