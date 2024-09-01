9 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this week: September 2 to 8

We’re officially in September, which means the start of cozy comfort foods and drinks. Thankfully for us, there are plenty of great events this week to embrace the coming fall season, as well as some to hang onto those last few days of summer.

From a week-long burger celebration to a Polish festival, here are nine can’t-miss food events happening in and around Vancouver this week.

One-time-only

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vancouver Vegan Festival (@vancouver.vegan.festival)

Admission to the Vancouver Vegan Festival is free, with plant-based food and drink vendors, community booths, artisans, and more. The all-day event runs from 10 am to 8 pm and will feature a sustainable market, family-friendly activities, free yoga, meditation, cold dip sessions, DJ dance parties, and more.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 10 am to 8 pm

Where: Kitsilano Beach Park

Tickets: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Langley Good Times Cruise In (@langleycruisein1)

The famous American chain, known for its 3×3 burgers and Animal Style Fries, will once again attend the Langley Good Times Cruise-In, a large-scale charity event for retro car enthusiasts.

Langley Good Times told Dished that those hoping to get their hands on some In-N-Out will need to purchase a ticket. The ticket line opens at 8 am and is located at the In-N-Out truck. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis until they run out, and no prepurchases are available. There is also a limit of two tickets per person.

When: September 7, 2024

Where: Downtown Aldergrove, Langley — Fraser Highway, between 264th and 272nd Streets

The popular annual event features live entertainment, a marketplace, and plenty of mouthwatering dishes. Some of the most popular Polish foods to try at the festival include pierogies, sausages, and pastries. In addition to food vendors and food trucks, there will be cultural performances, dancing, and family-friendly activities for all ages.

When: September 7, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: Shipbuilders Square and Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Admission: Free

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Haidilao Hot Pot Canada (@haidilaohotpot_canada)

Experience a luxurious camping-themed food fest set in the beautiful Lavenderland in Richmond at Haidilao’s first large-scale outdoor food event in collaboration with Liggle Escape Outdoors. Expect face painting, lacquer fan craving, a dancing noodle challenge, and other contests alongside plenty of food vendors and the signature campfire hotpot.

When: September 7 and 8

Time: 2 to 8 pm

Where: Lavenderland, 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $8 admission

Recurring Autumn Harvest Tea at Notch8 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fairmont Hotel Vancouver (@fairmontvan) Notch8 is launching its Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea, which it says is a “luxurious experience that captures the rich and warm flavours of the fall season.” Expect plenty of sweet and savoury dishes that celebrate the bounty of the season. Examples include a Kabocha Squash Tartlet with vadouvan saffron apple puree and toasted coconut, Smoked Steelhead with yuzu tobiko, and Serrano Ham Reserva with pickled mustard seeds and coffee aioli on brioche, just to name a few.

When: Wednesdays to Sundays (and statutory Mondays) from September 5 to November 24

Time: 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 — 900 W Georgia Street, Vancouver

Cost: $72 per adult, $40 per child

North America’s largest night market runs from April 26 to October 14, with visitors from around the world coming to check the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine along with nightly live entertainment.

The wide selection of food and drink offered at the market always impresses, and market organizers say there are over 600 items from a whopping 110 booths and food trucks to check out.

When: Fridays to Sundays from April 26 until October 14, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: Various hours

Where: 8351 River Road, Richmond (near Bridgeport Station)

Tickets: Available on-site

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @junctionpublicmarket

The unique shopping and dining destination is constructed with customized shipping containers. It allows you to shop local artisans, treat yourself to plentiful food vendors and a bar, take in live entertainment, and much more. Best of all, Junction Public Market is free to visit!

When: Tuesdays to Sundays from June 28 to September 29, 2024, plus holiday Mondays

Time: 11 am to 7 pm, with possible extended summer hours on Fridays and Saturdays

Where: Granville Square – 200 Granville Street, Vancouver

Admission: Free

With files from Hanna McLean and Daniel Chai

Still hungry? Discover Dished Vancouver on TikTok