9 Vancouver food events happening this week: September 19 to 25

We’re officially in mid-September, with plenty of great food events to show for it.

From a virtual foodie market to a big party at a brewery, this week is shaping up to be a fun and tasty one.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from September 19 to 25.

One-time only events

Got Craft Foodie Virtual Market

An online marketplace highlighting local small businesses and chefs is coming this week. 45 local businesses, including many that are BIPOC- and woman-owned, will be selling their foodie goods through the online marketplace, accessible 24/7 from Thursday, September 22 to Sunday, September 25. You can peruse a range of goods, from chocolate to canned beverages to dumplings, add whatever you want to your cart, and choose to pay a flat shipping rate or do curbside pick-up.

When: Thursday, September 22 to Sunday, September 25

Where: Online

Superflux F*$king Awesome Festival

Superflux may have officially opened a while ago (August 2020), but because of the pandemic, it never had the chance to have a proper party to celebrate. Finally, the brewery has announced that it’ll be hosting a F*$king Awesome Festival on September 24. Tickets are $125, but that includes unlimited beer, booze, and food. There will also be limited-release collaborations, food provided by some of the top local restaurants (like Anh and Chi and Meat and Bread), and some musical performances.

When: Saturday, September 24; two four-hour sessions are available, from noon to 4 pm or 6 to 10 pm

Where: Superflux Beer Company — 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

Firecrust Pizzeria Pizza Eating Contest

Get your fill of pizza at this weekend’s event, where eating as much pie as you can will actually get you a prize. On Saturday, Firecrust Davie will host the first eating contest, with a second one happening the next day at Firecrust’s Langley location. The winner will get free pizza for a year, plus $100, while second and third place will get $100 gift certificates. Those who are hoping to participate will have to register before September 22; the entry fee is $10.

When: Saturday, September 24 and Sunday, September 25

Where: Firecrust Davie (808 Davie Street, Vancouver) and Firecrust Langley (20160 Langley Bypass #40, Langley)

Tickets: Register online

The enchanting event is brought to us by the organizers behind the Beauty and The Beast cocktail experience. The event will be offered in two types of sessions: brunch, which will be family-friendly and suitable for all ages, and dinner, which will be strictly for 19+.

Each ticket includes a mouthwatering three-course meal, roving entertainment by magicians and actors, and fun and games led by the Wizard in Residence.

When: September 24, 2022. Various times. Family-friendly sessions for minors plus adults-only evening sessions

Where: Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Tickets: $100 per person; purchase online

Recurring events Oktoberfest at Parallel 49 From Saturday, September 17 to Sunday, October 2, Parallel 49’s impressive 120-seat beer garden will be transformed into a lively Oktoberfest biergarten, with tasty German treats, live entertainment, and more. In addition to Parallel 49’s regular beer lineup, the brewery will have four feature Oktoberfest beers: a German Pilsner, Hefeweizen, Schwarzbier, and Festbier. These will also be served in classic dimpled beer steins, adding to the Oktoberfest vibes. The event will also feature an Oktoberfest-themed food menu, with dishes like Bavarian pretzels with mustard, Bratkartoffen (crispy potatoes with onion, caraway seed mayo and dill), fully loaded currywurst, and schnitzel sandos on offer, to name a few. Address: 1950 Triumph Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-2739 Facebook | Instagram Tacofino Collab and Fundraiser with Mr. Bannock A Tacofino and Mr. Bannock (Paul Natrall) mashup is returning for a second year this September with a Wild Bison Taco made with ethically raised bison, seasonal Chilliwack corn purée, spicy pineapple salsa, and sweet and sour onions on a corn tortilla. The collaboration, available from September 1 to September 30 at Tacofino Ocho, will aim to highlight traditional Indigenous ingredients. Proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Both the Tacofino food truck and Mr. Bannock will also be at West Coast Night on August 31, where people of the West Coast will share ancestral stories through song and dance. When: September 1 to 30

Where: Tacofino Ocho — 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one. When: Until November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022; Fridays, 7 pm to midnight; Saturdays, 6 pm to midnight; Sundays and Holidays, 7 to 11 pm

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, from 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

With files from Daniel Chai and Hanna McLean

