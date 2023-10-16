8 can't-miss Vancouver food events to check out

The weather is finally starting to feel like fall, which means splurging on cozy drinks and food.

This week, you’ll find everything from a farmers’ market on an actual farm to live music with local wine. You better start marking those calendars now!

Here are some of the food and drink event highlights happening in Vancouver this week.

One-time-only events

The last farmers’ market of the season at the Nikkei Place is coming up soon! You can enjoy a pleasant walk and admire plenty of locally grown produce as well as buy some locally made food from (you guessed it) local vendors. There is also a beautiful Japanese garden for you to explore and walk off all that food. Some of the vendors expected to show up are Hatchan Takoyaki, Japanese Crepe Sasuke, eF & Be Bakehouse, and Kanadell Japanese Bakery.

When: Sunday, October 22

Where: 6688 Southoaks Crescent, Burnaby

Recurring events The Dark Manor Inn: Resurrected View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sons Of Vancouver Distillery (@sonsofvancouver) A haunted house and a bar? Do we need to say more? There will be some extra creepy drinks for you to enjoy, like The Zombie, which comes with “extra brains!” We’re not quite sure what they mean by brains (and all they provide on Instagram in their ingredient list is just “Brainnnnnsssssss”), but it comes with spiced rum, SOV Amaretto, juice, and plenty of other yummy additions. When: Now until October 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver Saturday Multi-vendor Farmers’ Market at the UBC Farm View this post on Instagram A post shared by CSFS at UBC Farm (@ubcfarm) It doesn’t get more country than attending a farmers’ market at an actual farm. There will be vendors selling all sorts of local fruits, vegetables, meats, baked goods, beverages, mushrooms, coffee, and plenty of food trucks for you to grab snacks. When: June 3 through November 25 from 10 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Farm, University Endowment Lands, Vancouver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LuLu Island Winery (@luluislandwinery)

Visit the LuLu Island Winery every Friday to enjoy some local wines for $1 an ounce alongside some great live music that changes up weekly. You’ll also be able to enjoy the beautiful scenery around the vineyard.

When: October 20

Where: LuLu Island Winery, 16880 Westminster Highway, Richmond

The Black Lagoon The Black Lagoon, a highly anticipated, scary, cool pop-up cocktail bar that returns every year, has finally shared its Vancouver dates for this year. Inspired by goth-metal and cult horror, industry veterans Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage took over a space in Toronto in 2021 for this concept and the “creepy-as-hell experience” resonated with patrons. The Vancouver event will debut on Monday, October 2 and run through Halloween at The Butcher and Bullock downtown. Dress to fit in with the vibe or the wicked decor – think dungeons, skulls, and life-size coffins. When: Monday, October 2 to Monday, October 31

Where: The Butcher and Bullock – 911 West Pender Street, Vancouver Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea Fairmont Hotel Vancouver has once again been cooking up a new picture-perfect service for guests to enjoy this season: Autumn Harvest Afternoon Tea. Until November 19, folks can head into Notch8’s tea salon and enjoy a variety of bites inspired by the cozy autumn season. Tea lovers can look forward to an array of savoury and sweet offerings, including a Butternut Squash Tart, a Mushroom and Thyme puff-pastry pinwheel, and a Brie and Pear Tea Sandwich. You can book a reservation for this service from now until November 19. Seatings are held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holidays Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm. When: Now until November 19, with seatings held Thursday through Sunday and statutory holiday Mondays at 11 am, 1 pm, and 3 pm

Where: Notch8 Restaurant & Bar — 900 West Georgia Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 per person The Vegan Night Market View this post on Instagram A post shared by Using business as a force for good. (@theveganmarket.ca) One of Vancouver’s most exciting night markets is back this fall for two installments: one in October and one in December. On October 19 at the Waldorf Hotel, the Vegan Night Market will be setting up once again with all vegan eats, treats, and other goods from local vendors. When: October 19 and December 7

Where: The Waldorf Hotel, 1489 E Hastings Street, Vancouver