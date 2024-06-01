11 can't-miss food events happening in Vancouver this June

The only thing more unbelievable than the fact that it’s already June is how many food events are happening in June.

From a Japanese bagel pop-up to more delectable seafood than you’ll know what to do with, here’s everything happening in and around Vancouver this month.

Ocean Wise Pop-Ups

For three nights in June, three Ocean Wise Ambassadors and culinary masters will prepare a three-course meal featuring the best in sustainable seafood.

Ocean Wise Pop-Up with Chef Dez La

When: June 3

Time: 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Bravo Restaurant — 4194 Fraser Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $125

Ocean Wise Pop-Up with Chef Willam Lew

When: June 5

Time: 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Catch 122 Cafe Bistro — 128 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Tickets: $125

Ocean Wise Pop-Up with Chef Ned Bell

When: June 8

Time: 6 to 9:30 pm

Where: Nemesis Coffee GNW — 555 Great Northern Way, Vancouver

Tickets: $125

5th Annual BC Cider Festival

Impress your dad this Father’s Day with a spectacular cider-tasting event featuring cideries from British Columbia, the Pacific Northwest, and beyond. A new addition this year is the free-to-enter Cider Garden, which welcomes kids and families to join the festivities and will feature six ciders on tap along with non-alcoholic options.

When: June 16

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: The Pipe Shop — 115 Victory Ship Way, North Vancouver

Tickets: $59

Wa-Bagel Pop-up

Visit Assi Market Coquitlam to enjoy an assortment of Wa’s filled and delicious Japanese-style bagels and meet head baker Yukiko Iikura. You can expect flavours like red bean and cream cheese, mochi matcha, mocheese, sweet potato, and black sesame.

When: June 1

Time: Starting at 11:30 am

Where: Assi Market Coquitlam — 1175 Johnson St #330, Coquitlam

Published on Main will welcome Chef Mandel Hitzer of Deer + Almond (currently listed as number 39 on Canada’s 100 Best Restaurants) and co-founder of RAW:almond for two nights only. Guests will enjoy à la carte fresh sheet dishes crafted by Chef Mandel alongside Published on Main’s nightly menu.

When: June 10 and 11

Where: Published on Main — 3593 Main Street, Vancouver

Korean BBQ Day at Meiga

Port Moody’s newest Asian grocery food concept, Meiga, is hosting its first-ever Korean BBQ Day, where customers can enjoy a delicious grilled Korean BBQ served on top of rice with delicious sides (sour lobok, kimchi, potato, soybean sprout) alongside some great specials and family-friendly community activities such as a face painter on-site.

When: June 22

Time: 11 am to 3 pm

Where: Meiga Supermarket — 221 Ioco Road, Port Moody

Squamish Vegan Festival

A three-day, two-stage music and wellness festival and camp-out with over 36 hours of activities is coming to Squamish. Expect activities like live music, yoga, sound healing breathwork, cooking and nutrition workshops, and so much more, alongside food from plenty of yummy vegan vendors.

When: June 7 to 9

Where: 39555 Loggers Lane, Squamish

Tickets: Starting at $70

Knife Skills, Life Skills Part 1

The Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts is holding a knife skills course that will cover topics like choosing the perfect knife, knife care and safety, mastering the grip, and common knife cuts. Home cooks looking to level up their cooking game won’t want to miss this event.

When: June 8

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Pacific Institute of Culinary Arts — 1505 W 2nd Avenue #101, Vancouver

Tickets: $169

Straight and Marrow Seafood Boil

Enjoy a Seafood Boil featuring some of the freshest flavours around. At this tasty event, you can expect Dungeness crab, mussels, clams, seasoned shrimp, sweet corn, andouille sausage, and house-made cornbread.

When: June 24

Where: Straight and Marrow — 1869 Powell Street, Vancouver

Price: $57 per person

Fraser Valley Wine Passport

The Fraser Vally Wine Passport is the perfect way to support local wineries right in your neighbourhood. For one price, you’ll get access to tastings at 18 different wineries. Some wineries also offer add-on perks to enhance your adventure, from cocktails and snacks to outdoor patio and picnic areas or restaurants.

When: Until June 30

Where: Participating wineries across the Fraser Valley

Price: $50 (can be purchased at any participating wineries)

Enjoy marine-themed fun, including live music, roving street performers from Circus West, and local businesses Athiana Acres and Organic Ocean discussing regenerative farming and organic fishing practices. And, of course, don’t miss out on the culinary stage featuring live cooking demos and tips from local chefs such as Chef Mert Takis from Fairmont Vancouver Airport and Brian Cooper from Mr. Cooper’s Pies.

When: June 8

Where: Between Fisherman’s Wharf and The Gulf of Georgia Cannery

The Vegan Market, hosted by Peaces, has announced that its bi-weekly summer series will begin on Thursday, June 6, at Locarno Beach. A total of 13 markets will be held throughout June, July, and August. Guests can enjoy tasty eats and drinks while shopping from local businesses, makers, and brands. From plant-based cheese to handmade ceramics, delicious spreads, and upcycled clothing, the Vegan Summer Night Markets is packed with unique items for all shopping needs from 45+ vendors.

When: Every other Thursday from June 6 to August 29

Time: 6 to 10 pm

Where: Locarno Beach

Admission: Free

With files from Daniel Chai

