With the end of summer’s last long weekend, it feels like we’re finally entering fall.

Whether or not that’s good news to you, it does mean we’re fully in fall-food-event mode.

From a vegan farm-to-table dinner at Burdock and Co. to a community block party in Coquitlam, this week is shaping up to be a fun and tasty one.

Here are our top choices for food events to check out in Vancouver from September 5 to 11.

One-time only events

With two successful summer markets in the books, the Japan Market is returning for a fall edition. With eleven food vendors – including a few newcomers like Carp and Aiyaohno Cafe – as well as Japanese musical and cultural performances, goods for sale from local artisans, and an on-site samurai, the event is a definite must this month.

When: Saturday, September 10

Where: Roundhouse Community Arts & Recreation Centre, 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver

Tickets: Advance online or at the door

Vegan Farm to Table Dinner at Burdock & Co.

This “Barley Moon”-themed dinner is hosted by Maest Food at Mount Pleasant’s Burdock & Co. and will feature a six-course tasting menu including a first glass of wine. Vegetables from local farms will be used to create the dishes, which may include smoked celariac ravioli, cardamom waffles, and a 12-hour squash pave (the exact menu will depend on availability).

When: September 5 at 5:30 pm or 8 pm

Where: Burdock & Co., 2702 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $120

This one-day street party, hosted by the City of Port Coquitlam, will feature food trucks, a beverage garden, live entertainment, and more. There will also be a BBQ event following a charity hockey game between the Coquitlam Firefighters and the RCMP.

When: Saturday, September 10 from 1 to 7 pm

Where: McAllister Ave, Port Coquitlam

Half Corked Marathon

The annual fun run takes place on the beautiful sunny slopes of Oliver Osoyoos, in tandem with other highlights from the weekend like the Primavera Dinner and the Party at the Finish Line. Historically, in order to register for the marathon hopeful participants have had to enter a lottery system for a chance to purchase tickets, but this year a limited number of tickets were available to purchase online. If you didn’t manage to snag a ticket, you can still grab a Party at the Finish Line ticket.

When: Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10

Where: Oliver, Osoyoos Wine Country

Tickets: From $25

Tea Cubed Patisserie Mid-Autumn Festival Pop-Up

Tea Cubed Patisserie is a collaborative dessert brand composed of three local companies: Niche Creamery, Thirstea Beverages, and Kukki Jar. This week, Tea Cubed Patisserie will be bringing its one-of-a-kind treats to the Burnaby Station Square PriceSmart Foods for an exclusive Mid-Autumn Festival pop-up.

On Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, you’ll be able to try the local brand’s signature ice cream puffs with milk tea slushies in two different varieties: white peach ice cream puff with oolong milk tea slush, and salted egg yolk ice cream puff with London Fog slush.

When: September 9 to 11; Fridays and Saturdays from 1 pm to 5:30 pm and 7 pm to 9:30 pm; Sundays from noon to 5:30 pm

Where: Burnaby PriceSmart Foods — 4650 Kingsway, Burnaby

Instagram

Hosted by the Greater Vancouver Food Truck Festivals, this Coquitlam edition will feature a rotating roster of food trucks, live music, and an artisan marketplace. There will also be a beer garden.

When: September 9 from 4 pm to 9 pm; September 10 from 11 to 8 pm; September 11 from 11 to 7 pm

Where: Coquitlam Town Centre Park, 1299 Pinetree Way, Coquitlam

Recurring events Taste of Abby Fall Food Festival Taking place from September 9 to 18, this tasty time kicks off with a night market on launch day. That event will run on September 9 from 5 to 10 pm at Jubilee Park (2552 McCallum Road, Abbotsford). The ticket price includes admission and eight tokens for small food plates and beverages. From there, folks can enjoy seasonal experiences with farmers, featured collaborations, and special menus and promotions around the city until September 18. September 18 also marks an awards event. The first Taste of Abby Food & Farm Awards aims to “recognize Abbotsford’s best culinary talents and agricultural producers.” When: September 9 to 18, 2022

Where: All around Abbotsford Tacofino Collab and Fundraiser with Mr. Bannock A Tacofino and Mr. Bannock (Paul Natrall) mashup is returning for a second year this September with a Wild Bison Taco made with ethically raised bison, seasonal Chilliwack corn purée, spicy pineapple salsa, and sweet and sour onions on a corn tortilla. The collaboration, available from September 1 to September 30 at Tacofino Ocho, will aim to highlight traditional Indigenous ingredients. Proceeds will be donated to the Greater Vancouver Food Bank. Both the Tacofino food truck and Mr. Bannock will also be at West Coast Night on August 31, where people of the West Coast will share ancestral stories through song and dance. When: September 1 to 30

Where: Tacofino Ocho, 8 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver Vegan Night Market Canada’s first 100% plant-based night market continues through the fall with a ton of brands to explore both inside and outside the newly revamped Waldorf Hotel. The delicious vegan-food-fuelled party is a great opportunity to shop from local plant-based businesses while enjoying tasty drinks and food. From tarot readings to DJs and vegan ice cream, you’ll find everything you were looking for plus the unexpected. When: September 8, 2022, from 6 to 10 pm

Where: Waldorf Hotel – 1489 East Hastings Street, Vancouver Beauty And The Beast Cocktail Experience Taking place at the Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus), this immersive, pop-up cocktail experience has guests enter the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty and The Beast, but with boozy drinks. Along the way, you’ll have the opportunity to create your own delicious bespoke-themed cocktails in this escape room, theatre show, and adventure all blended into one. When: Until November 6, 2022

Where: The Vancouver Alpen Club (Deutsches Haus) — 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person, purchase online Richmond Night Market 2022 The Richmond Night Market is the largest night market in North America and this year’s theme is Summer Magic Rainbow. The popular annual event draws crowds ready to check out the rows on rows of vibrant cuisine; there are over 500 different international food items this year. When: Now until October 10, 2022; Fridays, 7 pm to midnight; Saturdays, 6 pm to midnight; Sundays and Holidays, 7 to 11 pm

Where: The corner of Number 3 and River Road (one block from the Bridgeport Canada Line station)

The free weekly community event is presented by Fort Langley Project and features over 40 local vendors, food trucks and drinks vendors, live entertainment, and more.

When: Every Friday until October 7, 2022, 5 to 10 pm

Where: Corner of Glover Road and Mary Avenue, Fort Langley

With files from Daniel Chai