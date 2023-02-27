9 Vancouver food events happening this week: February 27 to March 5

As February ends and March begins, we’re looking forward to a whole new lineup of food and drink events happening in the city.

From seafood dinners to dining festivals, there’s plenty to check out this week.

Here are the best food and drink events happening in Vancouver this week.

One-Time Only Events

From Oysters to Orcas

Support the Georgia Strait Alliance by checking out its 6th annual fundraising event this year: a shellfish and seafood experience taking place at the Fanny Bay Oyster Bar and Shellfish Market in Yaletown. On February 27, guests will be able to take part in a seafood feast of four courses in addition to beer, wine, and non-alcoholic beverages. Tickets are $150 per person and are partially tax deductible.

When: Monday, February 27 from 7 pm to 9:30 pm

Where: Fanny Bay Oyster Bar, 762 Cambie Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $150 per person

Vancouver Fish Company Dinner Series with JoieFarm Winery

A brand new collaborative dinner series is set to start at The Vancouver Fish Company this month, with the first installment taking place on Thursday, March 2. Alongside JoieFarm Winery, the restaurant will host a four-course food and wine pairing experience for up to 70 ticketholders. The event will highlight The Vancouver Fish Company’s dedication to sustainable practices and showcase some of the best that BC has to offer.

When: Thursday, March 2 at 6 pm

Where: The Vancouver Fish Company Restaurant & Bar, 1517 Anderson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $199 per person

Pastrami and Beer night with Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen and Faculty Brewing

Earlier this year, one of Vancouver’s finest Jewish delis announced it would be making a comeback after nearly three years of silence. Now, Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen has returned to the Vancouver events scene, with catering services and pop-ups happening around the city. First up on its exciting roster of events is a one-night-only pop-up happening at Faculty Brewing on March 1. The Pastrami and Beer night will feature Mensch.’s absolutely iconic slow-brined, smoked, and hand-cut New York-style hot pastrami sandwich. ** Note: This event is now sold out, but stay tuned for more pop-ups from Mensch.

When: March 1 at 6 pm and 7:30 pm

Where: Faculty Brewing, 1830 Ontario Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $16 (max. of two per order

Recurring Events

Vancouver Cocktail Week

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bar Susu (@bar_susu)

From March 5 to 11, Vancouver Cocktail Week will be sweeping through the city with week-long celebrations of the city’s cocktail culture and community. Hosted and organized by The Alchemist Magazine, Vancouver Cocktail Week features special events, including dinners and bar takeovers, at establishments around the city. Events will be happening at spots including L’Abattoir, Bar Susu, Botanist, Mount Pleasant Vintage & Provisions, and more.

When: March 5 to 11

Where: Various locations around the city

Tickets: Online

The BC Ale Trail, in collaboration with Translink’s Dine the Line, is launching five tasting passports throughout Metro Vancouver. Starting this month, folks can head to 64 different participating spots for a stamp and a chance to win some great prize packages by embarking on five self-guided adventures. This initiative runs all through February and encourages patrons to roll car-free and support local businesses we know and love and discover new spots we haven’t tried yet by using TransLink to get around.

When: Through February

Where: Various locations

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bite of Burnaby (@biteofburnaby)

Bite of Burnaby is a month-long event that aims to support the city’s diverse dining establishments by offering special, affordably priced menus at participating restaurants. From March 1 to 31, the restaurants included in the festival will offer set menus ranging from $10 to $60. Check out the event’s website for the full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 1 to 31

Where: Various locations

Dine Around Delta will highlight participating restaurants, cafes, breweries, and more in the Metro Vancouver community. The annual festival kicks off on March 3 this year, running until March 19, and will include dining establishments in Ladner, Tsawwassen, and North Delta. Participating restaurants will offer guests either a $25, $35, or $45 fixed-price menu. See the event’s website for a full list of participating restaurants.

When: March 3 to 19

Where: Various locations

Taste of the Tri-Cities is a celebration highlighting all the fantastic eateries located in the Tri-City area (Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody). The annual festival kicked off on February 17 and runs for almost an entire month, until Sunday, March 12. Similar to the Lower Mainland’s other dining festivals, Taste of the Tri-Cities features participating restaurants, breweries, distilleries, cafes, and more, offering special set menus, exclusive discounts, take-out features, and other offerings exclusive to the festival period. This year, dozens of local spots are participating, including Delish Gluten Free Bakery, Bar + Restaurant Nellos, BjornBar Bakery, House of Tofu Soup & Grill Express, On & Off Kitchen and Bar, and more.

When: Now until Sunday, March 12

Where: Various locations

Fittingly starting on February 14, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival will run until March 14 and will feature several local businesses with their own sweet creations. Organized as a way to keep the “community warm in the most delicious way,” according to the event website, the Delta Hot Chocolate Festival has yet to announce participating vendors, but last year included spots like Prado, Stir Coffee House, and Little B Confectionary, to name a few.

When: Until March 14

Where: Various locations