A FREE illuminated cherry blossom party lights up Vancouver this weekend

Mar 25 2024, 11:10 pm
Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival/Instagram

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival is just around the corner, and a spellbinding event is happening in Yaletown on opening weekend for all ages to enjoy.

Blossoms After Dark is taking over David Lam Park nightly from Friday, March 29, to Sunday, March 31.

Nature lovers will discover illuminated cherry trees while enjoying live entertainment, food vendors, and more at the free event, which starts at 6 pm.

VCBF is a celebration of the city’s gorgeous pink cherry trees, with live public events happening across the city.

“Serenade your senses with ambient musicians while marvelling at mystical bubble performances and graceful flow dancers,” VCBF encouraged festival-goers in the Blossoms After Dark event description.

Performers lined up for the magical happening include bubble artist Ash Bubbles, violinist Meredith Bates, LED Flow performers Ember Arts, and Eastern European folk music and Canadian jazz group Roma Swing Ensemble.

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival/Instagram

All of the lights will stir up an appetite, so be sure to stop by one of the food vendors throughout the park, including Coffee Bike, Gary’s Kettle Corn, La Glace Ice Cream, Planted Love, and Taco Nori.

Entertainment and food will be available until 9 pm, with the light displays remaining on until 10 pm.

The foodie fun continues at VCBF on March 30 at David Lam Park. The Big Picnic will be held to honour the park’s namesake and his donation of the 100 Akebono cherry trees that grow there.

Cherry Blossom

Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival/Facebook

Everyone is welcome to this communal picnic, so pack your blankets, chairs, baskets, and food to enjoy under the magical canopy of blossoms. The event also includes the brand new BreakOUT “silent disco,” which is sure to brighten your spirits.

Blossoms After Dark

When: March 29 to 31, 2024
Time: 6 to 10 pm
Where: David Lam Park — 1300 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Free

