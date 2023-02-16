BC government saves 2023 events and festivals from cancellation with $30 million fund

A significant infusion of new funding from the Government of British Columbia will effectively help save many public events and festivals across the province from cancellation in 2023.

During a press conference this morning, the provincial government announced $30 million in one-time grants to eligible events, with the grant covering up to 20% of the total event budget to a maximum of $250,000. Organizations that host multiple events will have their grant capped at up to $500,000.

Public events held by non-profit entities, for-profit organizers, and local governments are eligible, with the events required to take place between April 1, 2023, and December 31, 2024. The deadline for event organizers to apply is March 3, 2023.

“The past three years have been incredibly difficult for people in the tourism industry, including live events, and we know not every business has fully recovered,” said BC Minister of Tourism, Arts, Culture and Sport Lana Popham in a statement.

“Our government is proud to provide funding to support fairs, festivals, and events throughout BC as they re-establish themselves. We know that these types of gatherings fill British Columbians’ hearts with joy. We also know that in many cases they support a greater economy right across the province.”

There have been many rumblings within the event planning industry in recent weeks and months over the possibility that a significant number of major events and festivals could be substantially downsized or cancelled in 2023.

Costs for labour and equipment have escalated exorbitantly, and for larger mass gatherings there have also been major cost increases on necessary municipal services such as policing, traffic management, engineering, and sanitation.

In recent weeks, the longtime Vancouver Folk Festival announced its 2023 cancellation, and the possibility the non-profit organization behind the event could be forced to permanently fold, given the identified need to have $500,000 in additional funding each year moving forward. Shortly after, the Squamish Constellation Festival publicly shared it was facing a similar predicament of potential cancellation.

“This funding is an exciting announcement for the sector. Music audiences and festival partners have all asked for help to save their events. We can all use a helping hand right now, so this funding will go a long way to keep events happening over the next two summers,” said Mark Zuberbuhler, president of the Vancouver Folk Music Festival Society.

Events that were cancelled in 2022 due to escalating costs include the Canada Day fireworks, New Year’s Eve fireworks, and Santa Claus Parade in downtown Vancouver.

The provincial government’s new 2023/2024 operating grant fund for events is essentially a renewal of the previous one-time 2021/2022 fund to support the restart of events coming out of the pandemic.

The previous grant fund was also a $30 million pool that supported 682 events and festivals across BC, held between July 1, 2021, and September 30, 2022.

For instance, the Honda Celebration of Light, Vancouver Sun Run, BMO Vancouver Marathon, RBC GranFondo Whistler, Abbotsford International Air Show, Just For Laughs Northwest, Vancouver International Wine Festival, Push Festival, TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival, and Squamish Constellation Festival each received $250,000 — the highest level of grant funding offered, of which 29 events received.

Other major recipients in Vancouver include Concord Dragon Boat Festival, PNE Fair, and Vancouver International Film Festival each with $200,000; Vancouver Pride Parade and Festival with $183,000; Deighton Cup with $172,000; Vancouver Craft Beer Week with $171,000; Vancouver Mural Festival with $167,500; Vancouver Mural Festival’s Winter Arts Festival with $158,000; Vancouver Half Marathon with $150,000; Contact Festival with $100,000; Carnavel del Sol with $78,000; and Khatsahlano Street Party with $60,000. The Vancouver Folk Fest received $100,000.

Every major Surrey event stayed afloat in 2022 with the help of the province’s grant, with FVDED in the Park Musical Festival receiving $100,000, Party for the Planet with $50,000, Surrey Canada Day with $120,000, Surrey Fusion Festival with $190,000, and Surrey Tree Lighting Festival with $60,000.

“This timely investment will ensure events and festivals can continue, bringing tourism and economic benefits to the province,” said Walt Judas, the CEO of Tourism Industry Association of BC. “Local events in communities large and small bring increased exposure to communities and provide employment opportunities for residents, while contributing to the vibrancy of the community. This is an exciting announcement for the industry.”