What's that noise? Fireworks planned for downtown Vancouver tonight

Amir Ali
Amir Ali
May 14 2024, 6:29 pm
If you hear loud booms and bangs in the downtown Vancouver area tonight, don’t be alarmed — it’s just fireworks.

A fireworks display will be held near the Vancouver Convention Centre at around 10 pm.

The Vancouver Convention Centre posted about the event on X, saying that the display will take place in the Burrard Inlet in accordance with Vancouver fireworks restrictions.

Because the fireworks are firing off from the Burrard Inlet, the display should be viewable if you’re in that part of downtown Vancouver. It will last about five minutes.

A similar event occurred in May 2022, and a Vancouver Convention Centre spokesperson told us it wasn’t directly involved with the display.

These fireworks should not be confused with the Honda Celebration of Lights, which doesn’t take place till later this summer, in July.

If you’re in the area and are a pet owner, have some extra love ready for your pups and kitties around 10 pm tonight.

We’ve contacted the Vancouver Convention Centre for more information about the event.

Amir Ali
