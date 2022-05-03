Hide the pets: A secret firework display is planned for Vancouver tonight

If you hear some loud booms in downtown Vancouver tonight, don’t be alarmed: it’s just a firework display that you’re not invited to.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Vancouver Convention Centre Twitter account issued an alert that the display will take place at 10 pm on May 3.

Tonight at 10:00 pm, there will be a firework display in the Burrard Inlet for a conference celebration. The firework display will be for approximately 5 minutes.@PortVancouver @CityofVancouver — Vancouver Convention Centre (@VanConventions) May 3, 2022

“The firework display will be for approximately five minutes,” according to the tweet, and is for a “conference celebration,” so don’t expect a preview of the Honda Celebration of Light.

According to a quick gander on the Vancouver Convention Centre website and schedule, the firework display is likely connected to the CIMBC 2022 Convention and Expo, “Canada’s premier mining trade show.”

The display will take place in the Burrard Inlet, so it should be viewable if you’re in the area, and it will last for about five minutes.

E-Comm 911 also retweeted the Vancouver Convention Centre tweet, likely to ward off 911 callers who don’t know why loud booms occur.

If you live in the area and have any pets, it might be good to get some hugs ready around 10 pm.

A spokesperson with the Vancouver Convention Centre told Daily Hive that it is not directly involved with the firework display.