Philippines dazzles Vancouver with fireworks during Honda Celebration of Light (PHOTOS)

Team Philippines' at the Honda Celebration of Light Vancouver fireworks on July 29, 2023. (Gabriel Lam/Meimento)

Hundreds of thousands of people gathered for the third and final show of the 2023 Honda Celebration of Light last night, and Team Philippines did not let them down.

Saturday was the first time the Philippines will be represented in the 31 years of the Honda Celebration of Light.

Blue Peacock Fireworks had designed the display carrying the theme of “Independence Day” (Liberation).

The pyro-musical soundtrack featured popular house/trance and epic music and original Filipino tunes.

Here are some stellar photos of Philippines’ fireworks:

Relive the entire 27-minute 2023 Honda Celebration of Light fireworks by Team Philippines:

While the impressive display of fireworks was set off, it was hard to miss the strange commotion in the water when dozens of small paddle boats abruptly moved en masse towards the fireworks barge, with their occupants finding themselves in a dangerous predicament.

About 10 minutes into the 25-minute fireworks show, the small boats entered the direct line of sight of anyone watching the fireworks from English Bay Beach. At least half a dozen motorized patrol boats with the Vancouver Police Department’s (VPD) Marine Unit were subsequently seen rushing to the area in response to the intrusion.

The small paddle boats remained within the area in very close proximity to the barge through the end of the fireworks show.

But according to the VPD, this was completely accidental — there was nothing nefarious about the incident.

The first two nights on July 22 and 26 were staged by Team Australia (Howard & Sons Pyrotechnics) and Team Mexico (Grupo Avacon), respectively. The winning team will be announced this Monday, July 31.

The winning team of the Honda Celebration of Light is determined each year by a panel of judges. This year’s judges entail Vancouver City Councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung, Vancouver Park Board commissioner Scott Jensen, Honda’s Ian Quinn, West End Business Improvement Association’s Gary Gohren, Concord Pacific’s Matt Meehan, Daily Hive’s Kenneth Chan, and Postmedia’s Harold Munro.

The judges score each show based on the good balancing of show size (10 points), overall design and artistry (30 points), synchronization (20 points), originality of effects (15 points), quality of soundtrack (15 points), and the quality of fireworks and technical precision (10 points). Each show is scored out of 100 possible points.