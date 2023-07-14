Get ready, Vancouver: It could feel like 30ºC this weekend

Pack your picnic blankets and hit the beach because Vancouver is forecast to get some seriously hot weather this weekend.

The Weather Network is forecasting that the next seven days will see temperatures around Vancouver stay well above 20ºC every day with lots of sun.

While the weather is set to reach a high of 28ºC this Saturday, the “feels like” temperature will be even hotter. The weekend is forecast to feel as if it is 31ºC each day; we’re sweltering just thinking about it.

The toasty days are expected to continue into next week, with The Weather Network forecasting that it will feel like 30ºC on both Wednesday and Thursday. Looks like there are plenty of days for you to work on your tan.

While you’re sure to sweat during the day, you don’t have to worry about this as much during the evening. The evenings are forecast to drop down to around 14ºC to 16ºC according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), so you will still be able to have your restful night’s sleep without the sweats.

With the hot weekend fast approaching, why not check out some events happening around Vancouver? Listen to the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s free outdoor performance, or even hit up one of the fantastic food events happening around the city.

No matter what you decide to do to enjoy the heat, remember to be careful in the sun. Lather on your sunscreen, drink plenty of water, and don’t forget to bring your hat and sunglasses with you.

What will you do to make the most of the heat? Let us know in the comments.