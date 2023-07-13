EventsConcerts

Free outdoor symphony returns to Burnaby this weekend

Beth Rochester
Beth Rochester
Jul 13 2023, 6:47 pm
Free outdoor symphony returns to Burnaby this weekend
Symphony in the Park/burnaby.ca

One park in Burnaby will be transformed into a symphonic dream this weekend with a free outdoor concert.

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) announced that Symphony in the Park will return to Deer Lake Park on Saturday, July 15.

Head over to Festival Lawn with the whole family to be transported into other worlds with the sounds of the VSO.

This year’s repertoire includes arrangements from some of the all-time classic movie soundtracks, including the mysterious James Bond Theme, the menacing Imperial March, and the wondrous sound of Hedwig’s Theme from Harry Potter.

For over 30 years, residents from Burnaby and beyond have travelled here to listen to the majestic tunes of the VSO.

Bring a picnic blanket and lawn chair for maximum comfort while the symphony’s melodies bless your ears in what is sure to be a perfect evening.

The concert begins at 7:30 pm but be sure to get there early to guarantee your space as the popular performance fills up fast.

When you arrive, there will be free family activities available prior to the performance as well as a number of food trucks on site too.

Don’t miss out on this year’s incredible lineup!

Symphony in the Park

When: July 15, 2023
Time: 7:30 to 9:30 pm
Where: Deer Lake Park — 6450 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free; seating is first-come-first-served

Beth Rochester
