Ticketmaster system says Madonna is touring Canada in 2073

Mark your calendars, Madonna fans, because the Queen of Pop is coming to a city near you — in 2073.

Well, maybe not actually, but that’s what the Ticketmaster system says.

The humorous Ticketmaster quirk is related to the fact that Madonna has postponed several shows over health concerns, not that she actually has tour dates planned for 2073, at least not yet. It seems Ticketmaster adds 50 years to the year for concerts that have been postponed.

Madonna was scheduled to open her latest tour in Vancouver on July 15, but that date has been “rescheduled” to a year we more closely associate with movies like Blade Runner.

A message on the Ticketmaster page says, “This event has been postponed, and a rescheduled date has not yet been announced. Any tickets purchased for this event will be honoured for the new date once announced.”

Along with Vancouver, Madonna had concert dates lined up for Toronto and Montreal.

Daily Hive received a tip from a reader about the date, suggesting she’d be 114 years old by then, adding, “hahahaha.”

The 64-year-old Queen of Pop was forced to postpone her “Celebration Tour” when she was sent to the ICU with a serious bacterial infection.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children. My second thought was I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour,” she said in an Instagram post.