We asked Vancouverites their favourite restaurants and here's what we got
We do a lot of work to find the best restaurants in Vancouver – from every category including the cheapest drinks, the best tacos, and the most insane donuts – but sometimes it’s nice for us to get out in the city and find out what your favourite spots are.
So we recently did just that, and what we got was a huge range of answers that prove this city is full of diverse options, tastes, and preferences.
The people have spoken – check out what Vancouverites picked for their favourite spots around the city and watch the full video below.
Autostrada Osteria
“I love to go to Autostrada in Vancouver House because it is one of the finest Italian establishments in the city and also always has reservations available.”
Address: 1481 Continental Street, Vancouver
Cactus Club – Canada Place
“My favourite restaurant would be probably Cactus at the front of the Waterfront because it’s just a nice view.”
Address: 1085 Canada Place, Vancouver
Miku
“Sushi, aburi, very good Japanese food.”
Address: 200 Granville Street #70, Vancouver
Red Robin
“I really like Red Robin. It has really good hamburgers and the environment is pretty good, as well as the service. They’re really friendly.”
Address: 803 Thurlow Street, Vancouver
Mumu Kitchen
“Mumu Kitchen, the Korean restaurant in English Bay.”
“I love the chicken, the BBQ, and the rice.”
Address: 1738 Davie Street, Vancouver
Puerto Mexico
“Well, recently I’ve really been loving Puerto Mexico in Kitsilano. They have the best street tacos in the city, I would say.”
Address: 2710 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
AnnaLena
“For something fancier, AnnaLena is my go-to.”
Address: 1809 W 1st Avenue, Vancouver
Sura
“Sura that is also down Robson, it is also Korean food and I really like it.”
Address: 1518 Robson Street, Vancouver
Surrey Punjab Dhaba
“My favourite restaurant is Surrey Punjab. Whenever I go to that restaurant, I feel like it’s like my own home country. And I’ve tried a lot of food there – every time I go there, I try a new food. Everything is good.”
Address: 12830 96 Avenue Unit 3, Surrey
