It seems The Amazing Brentwood lives up to its name more and more each month, as the destination mall in Burnaby continues to grow its impressive food offerings.

The newest must-try spot at the affectionately named TAB?

Good Taco, an authentic taqueria serving up traditional Mexican dishes, has just opened up at the TABLES Food Court.

Not only does Good Taco serve up some seriously great Mexican – think al pastor, rajas con crema, and carne asada tacos – but the brand also aims to live up to its name by donating 1% of all its sales to charities that work to alleviate childhood poverty in Mexico.

In addition to this location at The Amazing Brentwood, Good Taco operates four other locations throughout the Lower Mainland, including in Chilliwack, Langley, and Abbotsford.

Its Willoughby location at 20727 Willoughby Town Centre Drive in Langley is freshly opened this week too, with plans for a new location coming to The City of Lougheed Shopping Centre soon.

You’ll find Good Taco at TAB open during the food court centre’s core hours.

Good Taco – The Amazing Brentwood

Address: 4567 Lougheed Highway, Burnaby

