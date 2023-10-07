Vancouver basketball fans pack SFU gym to see Raptors up close

Toronto Raptors fans in Vancouver showed up in big numbers on Saturday night to watch the team’s open practice held at Simon Fraser University (SFU).

This was a great cause, as net proceeds from tickets, which were priced between $20 and $40, have gone towards the SFU Athletics General Fund which supports all varsity programs.

For the sixth time in franchise history, the Raptors chose to hold their training camp in Vancouver. While practices at Christine Community Centre were closed to the public, they allowed all who purchased tickets to watch them at SFU. Fans in Vancouver will have a chance to see them in game action tomorrow night at Rogers Arena as they get set to take on the Sacramento Kings. It will mark the first time an NBA preseason game has taken place in Vancouver since 2019.

Not long before holding their open practice, the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) made a $10,000 donation to the strike fund of the Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU) at SFU.

“The members of the NBPA stand in solidarity with members of Simon Fraser University’s Teaching Support Staff Union,” read a statement issued by Raptors player and NBPA VP Garret Temple. “The NBPA and its members on the Toronto Raptors are donating to the union’s strike fund, to support them as they continue their fight for a fair contract. We are hopeful they are soon able to return to the jobs they love, with a deal that respects their important contribution to student and university life.”

These are just a few of the many initiatives members of the Raptors have been involved in as of late. Just days ago, president Masai Ujiri was in Edmonton to help unveil a new basketball court on behalf of the Giants of Africa.