Raptors training camp coming to Vancouver with open practice at SFU

Toronto Raptors training camp is coming back to Metro Vancouver for the first time in five years.

Media is set for Monday, October 2 in Toronto before the team jets off to Vancouver. Training camp will be held at Christine Sinclair Community Centre in Burnaby, where the Raptors have held camp before, back when it was called Fortius. Camp runs from Tuesday, October 3 to Saturday, October 7.

All practice sessions at Christine Sinclair Community Centre will be closed to the public, though fans will get a chance to see the team train at SFU. The West Gym at Simon Fraser University will host the Raptors’ annual open practice on Friday, October 6 at 6 pm PT. Tickets will be available for purchase (between $20 and $40, according to SFU’s website) beginning on September 6 at 10 am PT, with net proceeds going towards the SFU Athletics General Fund supporting all varsity programs.

This is the eighth time in Raptors history that the team has held training camp in British Columbia, and the sixth time in Vancouver (2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2018). The Raptors also held camp in Victoria in 2017 and 2022.

In addition to training camp, the Raptors previously announced a preseason game against the Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on October 8. It’s the first NBA preseason game held in Vancouver since 2019, and the first time the Raptors have played at Rogers Arena since 2018. Tickets go on sale on August 25 through Ticketmaster.

Fans in Vancouver will get the first look at first-round draft pick Gradey Dick playing in a Raptors uniform. The 19-year-old is expected to be part of a new core of Raptors players, along with Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes, following the departure of Fred VanVleet in free agency.

The Raptors missed the playoffs for the second time in three seasons last year, after they were knocked out in the play-in round by the Chicago Bulls.