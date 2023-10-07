Ex-Vancouver Canucks forward Matt Cooke will be behind the bench of a professional hockey team for the 2023-24 season.

On Saturday afternoon, the Toronto Maple Leafs ECHL affiliate Newfoundland Growlers announced that they have hired Cooke as their head coach, making him the fourth in team history.

Cooke will take over a team in the Growlers who had plenty of success last season, amassing an Eastern Conference best 48 wins to go with just 22 regulation and two overtime losses. Thanks to the impressive year, Eric Wellwood was recently promoted from head coach of the Growlers to an assistant coach with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL.

Cooke, who was one of the most criticized players in NHL history due to his reckless style of play, amassed 1046 career games, 566 of which came in a Canucks uniform. The 45-year-old was suspended on numerous occasions throughout his career, and was involved in many other questionable plays which were often deemed intentional due to his lengthy rap sheet.

Despite crossing the line on plenty of occasions, Cooke was a good player. He hit the double-digit marker for goals in 11 seasons, and finished his career with 167 goals and 398 points.

Though Cooke doesn’t boast much coaching experience, he does bring a winning pedigree to the Growlers. The 45-year-old was a part of several very good NHL teams, and was able to help the Pittsburgh Penguins win a Stanley Cup in 2009. While this move is being criticized by some fans who didn’t like the way Cooke played the game, he has an opportunity to change the narrative surrounding him if he can prove to be successful in his new venture.

Cooke will make his coaching debut on Friday, Oct. 20, when the Growlers will take on the Reading Royals in both their season and home opener.