NBA players donate to SFU strike fund before Raptors' campus practice

Two unlikely parties, including Toronto Raptors players, are coming together to fight for workers’ rights.

The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) has made a $10,000 donation to the strike fund of the Teaching Support Staff Union (TSSU) at Simon Fraser University ahead of a visit to the campus by the Raptors.

The NBA team has been in Vancouver all week for training camp and has an open practice scheduled at SFU for tonight. They’re scheduled to play a preseason game at Rogers Arena on Sunday.

Before they take the floor tonight on Burnaby Mountain, a donation to the support staff union strike fund has been made by the NBA players.

“The members of the NBPA stand in solidarity with members of Simon Fraser University’s Teaching Support Staff Union,” read a statement issued by Raptors player and NBPA VP Garret Temple. “The NBPA and its members on the Toronto Raptors are donating to the union’s strike fund, to support them as they continue their fight for a fair contract. We are hopeful they are soon able to return to the jobs they love, with a deal that respects their important contribution to student and university life.”

Almost 1,600 SFU support staff have been striking for a week as they fight for higher wages and more accommodations. This measure was only taken after 41 bargaining sessions with the university did not prove to be fruitful and failed to make much progress.

There are three key demands being put forward by the TSUU. The first is for a cost-of-living adjustment in their wages. The second is for a new compensation method that reflects the additional work put on these educators by larger class sizes and higher expectations. The final one is a better future for instructors where they can earn a full-time position at the school.

Beyond the $10,000 donation, there are also rumours that some Raptors players may join the picket line to show even more support.

The Raptors play the Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena in Vancouver on Sunday, October 8, with tip-off time set for 5 pm PT. This will be the first game of a new campaign that features plenty of change, including the departure of longtime point guard Fred VanVleet.