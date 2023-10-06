Raptors' Masai Ujiri helps introduce new basketball court in Edmonton

A school in northeast Edmonton unveiled a new basketball court on Thursday afternoon, and Toronto Raptors own Masai Ujiri was there to take part in it.

The Raptors president is the co-founder of Giants of Africa. Giants of Africa has helped build 29 similar facilities in nine African countries. Ujiri has since been vocal about wanting to do the same in Canada and believes Londonderry School is a perfect location to start.

“Our commitment has always been to harness the power of basketball to empower African youth and inspire positive change,” Ujiri said. “By introducing our first Canadian court in Edmonton’s Londonderry neighbourhood, we aim to create a space that nurtures talent, leadership, well-being, and unity, in a community that serves the youth of the African diaspora and beyond, right here in our own backyard.”

The unveiling of the court featured a co-ed basketball clinic and life skills education session, which was conducted by NBA personnel as well as Giants of Africa coaches. While it was undoubtedly a rewarding experience for Ujiri, it meant even more for Londonderry School.

“We are grateful for the revitalized basketball court at Londonderry School,” Darrel Robertson, superintendent of Edmonton Public Schools said. “Spaces, like basketball courts, are integral parts of a school community, where students gather to stay active, promote teamwork, improve skills, and connect with one another. This vibrant new court will make a difference in the lives of Londonderry School students for years to come.”

Ujiri, who has served as the Raptors president since 2013, has been a significant part of several community initiatives. He has served as director of the NBA’s Basketball Without Borders Africa program, which aims to promote basketball throughout the continent. He has also spoken on behalf of the Right To Play organization, amongst several other initiatives. This move to open up a new basketball court in Edmonton is one of many outstanding ways Ujiri has helped make a positive difference.