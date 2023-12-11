People are outraged by the price of this local restaurant's "lunch special"

A Vancouver restaurant is currently being put on blast over its $37.99 lunch special.

A person took to Reddit to post the lunch special written on the sandwich board with the caption “Is this what you rich folks in Vancouver call a ‘lunch special’?”

The meal from La Casa della Bruschetta includes two pieces of bruschetta, your choice of pizza or pasta, two scoops of gelato, and your choice of soda.

Multiple users responded, with one saying, “Tomato and flour to start, with tomato and flour for a main, some ice cream and a soda. $40 plus tip. WOW.”

Another said, “In Rome, you can find a lunch special that includes a pint of lager, a Margherita pizza, and an espresso for like 13 euros.”

Comment

byu/FurryLarper69 from discussion

invancouver

Dished reached out to the restaurant for comment and it said “This (lunch special) is indeed a great opportunity for our guests to enjoy a [three-meal] course for a reduced price. If a guest would choose the same three items separately (from our menu), this would be much more expensive.”

La Casta della Bruschetta cites that all these items individually would cost patrons $50, meaning they’re saving about $13 per head with this special.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by La Casa della Bruschetta (@bruschettapiemonte)

“We have received amazing feedback from our regular guests and this special was created based on feedback received from our guests,” continued the restaurant.

“Unfortunately, we are not a fast-food restaurant to offer a slice of pizza and pop for $5, as we are an authentic Italian restaurant.”

“I’ll stick to my PB jelly sandwich,” concluded one Reddit user.

This isn’t the first time that Reddit users have voiced their thoughts about restaurant specials.