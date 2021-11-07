15 things to do in Vancouver this week: November 8 to 14

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

Fill your calendar with our rundown of 15 events to check out in Vancouver from November 8 to 14.

What: This fall and winter, you can experience the magic of a German-style holiday festival at the Vancouver Christmas Market from November 13 to December 24. Organizers say this year’s event will be bigger than ever with more than 80 vendors where you can buy gifts and eat to your heart’s content. All your favourites are going to be there, so you can fill up on melty raclette cheese, spätzle, chimney cakes, schnitzel, and more.

When: Daily from November 13 to December 24, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 9 pm (November 13 to November 18), 11:30 am to 9 pm (November 19 December 23), 11:30 am to 6 pm (December 24)

Where: Jack Poole Plaza – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Music on Main is thrilled to listen, together again, at live events and celebrate the 10th Modulus Festival. There’s something for everyone to discover while engaging with new music and conversations. Plus, “As dreams are made” returns for a special limited run at the festival. Experience six days of making new connections through music. Tickets are limited and are selling fast!

When: Now until November 10, 2021

Time: Various Times

Where: The Roundhouse – 181 Roundhouse Mews, Vancouver; ANNEX – 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver

What: The Caviar Festival is back again at Ancora, with a brand new and inspiring menu at both locations. Guests can enjoy four varieties of caviar with tastes from around the world, along with feature appetizers and more, from now until November 22.

When: Now until November 22, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Ancora Falsecreek – 1600 Howe Street, Vancouver; Ambleside – 1351 Bellevue Avenue, West Vancouver

What: UBC is marking 70 years of Remembrance Day Ceremonies in 2021. This year’s ceremony includes short readings, special guests remarks, and musical performances by the UBC School of Music.

When: November 11, 2021

Time: Doors open at 10 am; ceremony begins at 10:45 am

Where: UBC War Memorial Gymnasium — 6081 University Boulevard, Vancouver

What: Inspired by light and artistic impression, Lumière is returning for its eighth year with spectacular art installations to brighten up downtown Vancouver.

The exhibit installs illuminated art pieces in the West End every year. For 2021, the event has announced that it will be expanding throughout downtown Vancouver. The interactive art installations will be set up at four iconic sites: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre.

When: November 12 to 30, 2021

Time: Nightly

Where: English Bay, Jim Deva Plaza, Granville Island, and the Bentall Centre

Cost: Free

What: The Girl Gang Holiday Pop Up is a showcase of some of BC’s most-loved women-owned businesses. Shop for the perfect gift, soy candles, planners, lifestyle wear, treats, and more in the heart of Mount Pleasant.

When: November 13, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Formation Studios – 16 East 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: A unique augmented reality (AR) installation will “transform” the cars of Vancouver drivers into a Ferrari race car. Shell Canada’s interactive pop-up, The Shell Performance Wall, will use AR video capture to turn any car that passes by into the Scuderia Ferrari’s SF21 race car. Visitors will be able to see themselves behind the wheel of the racing team’s iconic vehicle.

When: November 11 to 14, 2021

Time: 10 am to 6 pm on weekdays, 10 am to 5 pm on weekends (hours may vary)

Where: 50 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Free

Twins: Stand-Up Comedy What: Danika Thibault and Nathan Hare host a stand-up show featuring some of Vancouver’s best comedians. Performers on November 8 include Andrea Jin, Maddy Kelly, Aaron Read and Alistair Ogden. When: November 8, 2021

Time: Doors 8 pm, show 8:30 pm

Where: Little Mountain Comedy Community Centre – 195 East 26th Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: $8.97 plus fees, purchase online BC Lions What: BC Lions face the Calgary Stampeders at BC Place on November 12. When: November 12, 2021

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Canadian artisans from coast to coast will be setting up shop at the Vancouver Convention Centre this month for the 2021 Circle Craft Christmas Market.

A Vancouver tradition for over 50 years, this year’s event will take place from November 10 to 14. Over 200 artisans are expected to take part, including clothing designers, potters, jewellers, metal and woodworkers, glass blowers, and candle and soap makers — just to name a few.

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

When: November 10 to 14, 2021

Time: Wednesday to Friday from 10 am to 9 pm, Saturday from 10 am to 7 pm, Sunday from 10 am to 5 pm

Tickets: Available online

What: Singletree Winery in Abbotsford has two dazzling domes set up for cozy wine tastings. The Di Vine Domes are open Wednesday to Sunday, and there are a few different packages available. Each dome has a theme, with guests choosing whether they want to drink in the ambiance of an Enchanted Forest or a Canadian Cabin. Guests will sample cheese from the Fraser Valley and hyper-local eats inside the domes paired with their wine.

When: Wednesday to Sunday

Time: Various times

Where: 5782 Mount Lehman Road, Abbotsford

Reservations: Online

What: FlyOver Canada at Canada Place is bringing passengers to some of the most iconic locations and natural wonders of the American West. For a limited time only, the brand new “The Real Wild West” will immerse passengers in the best of the natural landscapes of Nevada, Oregon, Washington State, Montana, California, New Mexico, Utah, and Arizona.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: 999 Canada Place, Canada, Vancouver, BC

Tickets: Available on-site or online. Booking online beforehand is advised.

What: A visual arts, design and crafts festival showcasing Vancouver’s Eastside artists. Meet emerging and internationally established artists working in a variety of disciplines, including painting, photography, sculpture, glassblowing, and more.

When: November 12 to 14 and 18 to 21, 2021

Time: 5 to 10pm (Thursday and Friday), 11 am to 6 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Various locations

Cost: Free

What: American actor and filmmaker Kevin Smith is hosting his documentary the “Clerk,” and a post-show Q&A. The Clerk, directed by Malcolm Ingram, is a documentary on the career and life of Kevin Smith. Ingram takes you on his journey from his childhood in New Jersey to the day he had his footprints cemented in the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Smith and Ingram.

When: November 11, 2021

Time: 7 pm (Doors 6 pm)

Where: The Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $50, online

What: The Canucks take on the Anaheim Ducks at Rogers Arena on November 9

When: November 9, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

Plus here’s an event happening next week that you need to get on your radar!

What: Planted Expo is back! Canada’s largest plant-based event presented by Boosh Food is now happening over two days from November 20 to 21 and features a holiday twist. So you have more time to eat, shop, and listen to the best voices in the movement. Come enjoy all your favourites, plus discover new and innovative plant-based and sustainable products.

Planted Expo has deeply held values around health, well-being, and compassion. The health and safety of attendees, exhibitors, and staff are top priorities. Because of this and in accordance with the mandate from the Provincial Health Officer, this event is only open to those who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, along with dependents who are not yet eligible. For more information and updates to the health and safety policy for this event click here.

When: November 20 and 21, 2021

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver

Tickets: Adult 1 Day: $20, Adult 2 Day: $25; Senior/Student 1 Day: $15, Senior/Student 2 Day: $20; Teen 1 Day: $15, Teen 2 Day:$20; Kids (12 and under): Free. Purchase online.