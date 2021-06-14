American actor and filmmaker, Kevin Smith, is hosting his documentary the “Clerk,” and a post-show Q&A in Vancouver this fall.

The Clerk, directed by Malcolm Ingram, is a documentary on the career and life of Kevin Smith. Ingram takes you on his journey from his childhood in New Jersey to the day he had his footprints cemented in the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Smith, and Ingram.

IN NOVEMBER!

See the documentary about a man who wears many hats… All of them backwards. Come watch CLERK, followed by post-show Q&A’s with me and director @MalcolmIngram in AUSTIN, ASBURY PARK, ST. LOUIS, CHICAGO, and VANCOUVER!

Tickets now on sale athttps://t.co/5BYujcOpVg pic.twitter.com/oxdd20SiRP — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) June 11, 2021

Smith also brought a pop-up fast-food chain called “Mooby’s”to Vancouver in March based on a fictional movie called Jay and Silent Bob

Tickets for Clerk are on sale now! General admission is $50 (+ tax & s/c), and you must be 19+ with an ID for entry. The event itself will take place on Thursday, November 11th at the Rio Theatre in Vancouver. Make sure to grab your tickets from the Rio website before they sell out. Rio on Broadway