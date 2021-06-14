FoodEventsHollywood North

Kevin Smith hosting showing of his documentary in Vancouver this fall

Negin Nia
Negin Nia
Jun 14 2021, 10:09 am
@ThatKevinSmith/Twitter

American actor and filmmaker, Kevin Smith, is hosting his documentary the “Clerk,” and a post-show Q&A in Vancouver this fall.

The Clerk, directed by Malcolm Ingram, is a documentary on the career and life of Kevin Smith. Ingram takes you on his journey from his childhood in New Jersey to the day he had his footprints cemented in the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles.

The screening will be followed by a Q&A with Smith, and Ingram.

Smith also brought a pop-up fast-food chain called “Mooby’s”to Vancouver in March based on a fictional movie called Jay and Silent Bob

Tickets for Clerk are on sale now!

General admission is $50 (+ tax & s/c), and you must be 19+ with an ID for entry.

The event itself will take place on Thursday, November 11th at the Rio Theatre in Vancouver.

Make sure to grab your tickets from the Rio website before they sell out.

Rio on Broadway

Address: 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-3456

