20 fantastic things to do in Vancouver this week: November 21 to 27

November is just zooming by! Slow down and have some fun this week! There are lots to see and do around Metro Vancouver, including the VanDusen Festival of Lights, Disney on Ice, and more! Here are 20 fantastic things to do from November 21 to 27. Enjoy!

What: VanDusen Festival of Lights will be delighting visitors at the botanical garden throughout the holiday season, with over one million lights across 15 acres to discover.

You’ll be filled with holiday cheer as you go for a stroll by the VanDusen lakeside and take in the returning Dancing Lights. Invite that special someone to explore the romantic Rose Garden, and then bring the family to stop by the Scottish Shelter to light a candle and donate to Make-A-Wish.

When: November 25, 2022, to January 2, 2023 (Closed on Christmas Day)

Time: 4 pm to 10 pm (last entry time 8:30 to 9 pm)

Where: VanDusen Botanical Garden – 5251 Oak Street, Vancouver

Admission: $11-$21, free for children 4 years and under. (must reserve a ticket). Purchase online

What: Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports (VASS)’ Movie Night fundraiser at Centennial Theatre features a screening of Warren Miller Enterprise’s new ski movie, Daymaker.

The event will also include door prizes, giveaways, and an online silent auction with all proceeds benefitting the registered non-profit society that runs skiing and snowboarding programs for persons with a disability at Grouse Mountain, Mt. Seymour, and Cypress Mountain.

When: November 22, 2022

Time: Doors at 6:30 pm, screening at 7:30 pm

Where: Centennial Theatre – 2300 Lonsdale Avenue, North Vancouver

Tickets: $25, purchase online

What: One of the most anticipated events for Immigrant Professionals is returning to Vancouver this week. Listen to motivational speakers, participate in discussions, learn from experiences, and create a new improved you at this MOSAIC-hosted event.

When: November 26, 2022

Time: Check-in at 8:30 am, program from 9 to 4 pm

Where: UBC Robson Square – 800 Robson Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25, purchase online

What: Hollywood Theatre is hosting free The Biggest Sporting Event in the World Watch Parties from the opening game on November 21 to the Championship match on December 18. Doors are at 7:30 am and kickoff is at 8 am daily. There will be two exciting matches each day on the big stadium screen with movie theatre sound.

For every Canada game during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Hollywood Theatre will be hosting Whitecaps House, a special event featuring Whitecaps legends, exclusive giveaways, and much more.

Popular sports talk duo Halford & Brough will also be hosting their Sportsnet 650 national show live at the theatre on Wednesday, November 23 from 10 to 11 am for a special pre-game before Canada’s first match against Belgium.

When: November 21 to December 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway Vancouver

Tickets: Free, register online

What: Angel’s Bone is a Pulitzer Prize-winning opera that strives to raise awareness about human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Canadian premiere is a collaboration of re:Naissance Opera, Sound the Alarm: Music/Theatre, Turning Point Ensemble, Arraymusic, and Loose Tea Music Theatre.

Angel’s Bone will be performed at the Annex Theatre as part of IndieFest 2022. A pre-show discussion with the production’s social context committee will give audiences insight into the causes and effects of human trafficking and exploitation.

When: November 25 to 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: The Annex – 823 Seymour Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $45 plus fees, free for self-identified Indigenous, Métis, and Inuit peoples. Purchase online

What: Better bring your appetite because Tacofino has announced the return of their popular Brewery Dinner Series every month until April 2023. Tacofino chefs Daniel Carranco and Jamie Cholack are collaborating with acclaimed local breweries on a curated five-course menu, with accompanying beer (and cocktail) pairings.

The complete lineup of breweries taking part in the Dinner Series are:

Strange Fellows Brewing – Thursday, November 24

Ravens Brewing Company – Thursday, January 26

Strathcona Beer Company – Thursday, February 23

Yellow Dog Beverage Co. – Thursday, March 30

Tofino Brewing Company – Thursday, April 27

When: Last Thursday of each month (except for December) until April 2023

Time: 7 to 10 pm

Where: All events take place at Tacofino Ocho — 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Tickets: $60 per person, purchase online

What: Thank DOG I am Out, a volunteer-based animal rescue society, is holding a Furbaby Dog and Cat Food Bank outside of three Vancouver Safeway locations in Kitsilano, East Van, and the West End.

Teams of volunteers will be providing anyone in need of dog or cat food and supplies with enough items to get them through the holiday season. There will also be kitty litter and a limited amount of food for little pets like guinea pigs and rabbits available.

When: November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Safeway – 2315 West 4th Avenue Vancouver; Safeway – 1611 Davie Street, Vancouver; Safeway – 1780 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The Canucks take on Jack Eichel and the Vegas Golden Knights on November 21 at Rogers Arena.

When: November 21, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Symphony Orchestra and Maestro Otto Tausk welcome French piano virtuoso Hélène Grimaud for two shows at the Orpheum this week. Grimaud’s acclaimed interpretation of Brahms’ Piano Concerto No.1 is renowned as a seminal piece within the pianist’s repertoire.

The event will also feature Life Emerging: Antarctica, composed by Marcus Goddard, the VSO’s Associate Principal Trumpet and an internationally acclaimed, award-winning composer. Guests will journey across Antarctica’s varied terrains, dive with leopard seals, and dodge the ocean waves in this exciting VSO commission.

When: November 25 and 26, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum Theatre — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting at $29.52

What: Punk rock legends The Offspring are bringing the Let the Bad Times Roll Canadian tour to Abbotsford, and pop punk masters Simple Plan are coming along for the ride.

The Offspring have sold over 40 million records worldwide and are known for their numerous platinum hits, including “Pretty Fly (For a White Guy),” “Gotta Get Away,” and “Original Prankster.” Simple Plan, a Canadian pop-punk quartet from Montreal, is beloved by fans for huge hits like “I’m Just A Kid,” “Welcome To My Life,” and “Summer Paradise.”

When: November 26, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The annual Chutzpah! Festival celebrates all aspects of Jewish culture, with Canadian and international artists performing theatre, comedy, dance, music, and more at venues around Vancouver. Highlights include a celebration of Stephen Sondheim, a commemoration of composer Joan Beckow, and a night of queer Jewish comedy.

When: November 3 to 24, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Various locations

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Surrey Art Gallery Association’s annual Heart to Home Holiday Market features artists local to the city, the Lower Mainland, and even as far as the Gulf Islands. Find the perfect gift for everyone on your list, including handmade chocolates, upcycled creations, ceramics, jewellery, paintings, prints, and more.

There will also be live entertainment to keep the festive fun going throughout the weekend.

When: November 26 and 27, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm (Saturday), 12 to 4 pm (Sunday)

Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Disney On Ice’s Road Trip Adventures will take the audience on a journey through memorable worlds from Disney classics and modern box office hits.

Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald will be the tour guides on the magical journey as attendees relive the famous stories that they grew up with. The show will be an athletic and artistic treat that is sure to delight all ages.

When: November 23 to 27, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Pacific Coliseum at the PNE – 2901 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: The Centre for Sustainable Food Systems operates the UBC Farm, providing students, faculty, and staff with the chance to engage with the community and support local farming.

In addition to certified organic and farm-fresh produce and free-range eggs from the UBC Farm, the Saturday market also features a variety of other local vendors selling meat, nursery plants, baked goods, alcohol, coffee, and prepared foods, alongside food trucks and local artists.

When: Every Saturday until November 26, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: UBC Farm (UBC’s South Campus) – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver

What: Kick off the holidays with Chez Nous: Christmas with Elektra, the choir’s seasonal show. This year features special guest saxophonist Julia Nolan in a program of traditional and newer works by Bährens, Betinis, Berg, Winnie Brückner, Kirchner, Macdonald, Nickel, Parrotta, Phare-Bergh, and Smith.

When: November 26 and 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Saturday), 3 pm (Sunday)

Where: Pacific Spirit United Church – 2205 West 45th Avenue, Vancouver (Saturday), Good Shepherd Church – 2250 150 Street, Surrey (Sunday)

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

What: Put your dancing shoes on, Vancouver! World-renowned Euro-disco group Boney M is coming to town.

On November 27, as part of their Holiday tour this winter, the legendary ensemble will be stopping at Vogue Theatre. The coolest part is that they’ll be joined by original lead singer Liz Mitchell.

When: November 27, 2022

Time: Doors 7 pm, show 8 pm

Where: Vogue Theatre – 918 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $59.50 to $89.50, purchase online

What: Vancouver Giants take on the Regina Pats on Friday, November 25, and the Portland Winterhawks on Sunday, November 27. Don’t miss the exciting WHL action at Langley Events Centre.

When: November 25 and 27, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Friday), 2 pm (Sunday)

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Enjoy 25% off everything in-store and online until Sunday, November 27 with Plenty’s Black Friday Sale. The big savings include premium brands like AG denim, Citizens of Humanity, Free People, Scotch & Soda, Fred Perry, Zanerobe, DUER and more. Get your holiday shopping done early by not missing out.

When: November 23 to November 27, 2022

Time: Various store hours

Where: Plenty locations include Kitsilano, Metrotown, Robson Street, Coquitlam Centre, Park Royal, Willowbrook and Uptown Centre in Victoria (also Chinook Center in Calgary for your Alberta pals)

What: H Tasting Lounge’s enchanting winter patio, located at The Westin Bayshore Vancouver. Winterlust offers an opportunity to chill out in the magical snow globes and soak in the winter vibes as well as enjoy festive cocktails.

Folks can look forward to enjoying heated Alpine-inspired domes decked out with cozy decor this year. Each dome is 8’-by-8′ and boasts panoramic glass panelling.

When: Now through December 2022

Time: Various times

Where: H Tasting Lounge — 1601 Bayshore Drive, Vancouver

Reservations: Online

What: Drift: from the forest to the sea by BC artist Bettina Harvey is an exhibit that explores the ecology and physical journey of driftwood. Harvey’s unique drawings draw parallels between the passages of our personal lives and the cycles of ecological life. The themes explored include resilience and transformation, love, and the natural world.

When: Now until August 20, 2023 (Closed Mondays and Stat Holidays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Beaty Biodiversity Museum – 2212 Main Mall, Vancouver

Admission: $10-$14 for non-members, free for UBC Students, faculty + staff (with UBCcard), and children 4 years and under. Purchase online