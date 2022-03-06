15 things to do in Vancouver this week: March 7 to 13

Left: Vancouver Warriors/Facebook, Right: Courtesy of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience

Fill your days and nights with a variety of events happening around Vancouver. Here is our list of 15 things to do from March 7 to 13, including Vancouver Warriors, The Critical Hit Show, and more.

What: Vancouver International Women in Film Festival (VIWFF) is happening virtually from March 8 to 13, and it’s your chance to catch rising film stars and support women in film.

There are 33 films in this year’s programming, including 17 Canadian films. The best part is that you can watch them from anywhere in Canada.

When: March 8 to 18, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Online

Cost: Individual tickets from $13, passes from $100. Tickets available online.

What: Bianca Del Rio, Season 6 winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, is coming to Vancouver with the Unsanitized tour. Get ready for an evening of stories, comedy and more from everyone’s favourite “clown in a gown.”

When: March 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre – 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Vancouver Story Slam features 10 storytellers sharing original short stories in a competition for cash and prizes as well as a spot in the championship show. Performers at Hero’s Welcome on March 8 include Al Tee, Bill Burnyeat, Emily Kelsall, Karen Spears, Karly Pinch, Maia Brundage, Marylee Stephenson, Reive Doig, Shwicks, and Zed Payne. The event will also include special guest storyteller and host, two-time storytelling champion Bryant Ross.



When: March 8, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Hero’s Welcome – 3917 Main Street, Vancouver

Cost: $5 at the door

What: MEC is celebrating International Women’s Day and diversity outdoors with The Empowerment Festival. The Vancouver stop of the film and speaker series features mountaineer Heather Geluk, sharing how she discovered self-empowerment in the outdoors while going through a personal journey of cancer diagnosis. The festival will also help viewers uncover their own inner power.

Proceeds of ticket sales to The Empowerment Festival will go to support The Lady Alliance, a non-profit helping to build scholarship opportunities for women+ in adventure.

When: March 8, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: MEC Vancouver – 111 2nd Avenue East, Vancouver

Cost: $10, purchase online

What: Just like in the famous book and movie, guests of this interactive experience will immerse themselves in this fantasy world by playing croquet with flamingos, painting roses red, and devouring “Eat Me” cake!

Things will get “curious and curiouser” as you’ll create your own Alice in Wonderland-inspired cocktails after solving riddles and challenges from quirky characters like the Mad Hatter.

When: March 9 to mid-April, 2022

Where: Secret Location on East 33rd, Vancouver

Price: $45 per person; purchase online

What: Little Red Warrior and His Lawyer from award-winning writer and director Kevin Loring tells a viciously funny trickster story about Indigenous land claims. The story follows the last remaining member of the Little Red Warrior First Nation, who discovers construction has begun on his ancestral lands.

When: Now until March 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (March 3 to 5, 8 to 12), 2 pm (March 12 and 13)

Where: York Theatre – 639 Commercial Drive, Vancouver

Cost: $26-42, $10 tickets available for self-identifying Indigenous patrons. Purchase online

What: With all the beautiful ocean views we get to enjoy here in Vancouver, it makes perfect sense that the city is also a great destination for seafood lovers. Fresh prawns, succulent salmon, and delicious oysters. Pasta dishes and burgers made with tasty seafood. If you’re looking to reel in a great meal, you’re in the right place.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: Join The Critical Hit Show at The Rio Theatre as they quest for glory and snacks in this live, improvised spectacular inspired by the world’s most popular role-playing game.

When: March 9, 202

Time: 8 pm

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $17 in advance, $20 at the door. Purchase online

What: The Canucks continue the push for the playoffs with a trio of home games at Rogers Arena. Matchups include the Montreal Canadians on March 9, Washington Capitals on March 11, and Tampa Bay Lightning on March 13.

When: March 9, 11 and 13, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday), 7 pm (Friday and Sunday)

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: SUM gallery presents the first Queering the Air concert series, live performances that present the many sides of queerness. Performances include Sex Lives of Vegetables: Music of Leslie Uyeda on March 11.

When: March 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: SUM gallery – #425 – 268 Keefer Street, Vancouver

Cost: Starting at $10, purchase online

What: Downtown Eastside Women’s Centre hosts a virtual gala on March 10 to raise funds for its programs and services. The event is hosted by comedian Savannah Erasmus, features special guests Laydy Jams & Maia, and includes comedy, a fashion show, musical performances, a silent auction, and more.

When: March 10, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Online

Cost: $50 for regular ticket, $150 for family ticket. Purchase online

What: The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra (VSO) is teaming up with iconic Canadian singer-songwriter Steven Page for two performances at the Orpheum Theatre.

The 90-minute concerts are part of the London Drugs VSO Pops series and will feature the Canadian Music Hall of Famer performing a selection of his heartfelt solo works as well as hits from the BNL discography.

When: March 12 and 13, 2022

Time: 8 pm (Saturday), 7 pm (Sunday)

Where: Orpheum Theatre – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online starting at $34.28

What: The hometown Warriors take on the visiting Rock in NLL action at Rogers Arena. The game is also Jersey Night, so show off your gear for a chance to win some great prizes.

When: March 12, 2021

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Powwow dancer and teacher Nyla Carpentier is leading online Adult Powwow and Family Powwow classes for Raven Spirit Dance Society. Participants will work up a sweat, building stamina and muscles as they learn different styles of powwow dance and the basic steps of traditional, jingle, and fancy.

Each series runs for six weeks, with the adult class starting on February 5 and the Family Powwow beginning on February 7. Participants can register in advance or drop into the Zoom classes by donation to RSD.

When: Every Saturday until March 12 (Adult), Every Monday until March 14 (Family)

Time: 3 to 5 pm (Saturdays), 5 to 7 pm (Mondays)

Where: Online via Zoom

Cost: By donation, register online

What: Portside Pub in Gastown presents Chill Pill Comedy produced by comedian Talie Perry. Each of the evening’s two shows boasts a lineup of comics who have been featured on CBC, SiriusXM, Netflix, Comedy Central, and more. JUNO Award winners will even be stopping by.

The headliner on March 13 is Sunee Dhaliwal, who has performed at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Festival, the Winnipeg Comedy Festival, the Halifax Comedy Festival and more.

When: March 13, 2022

Time: 7 pm (early show), 9:30 pm (late show)

Where: The Portside Pub — 7 Alexander Street, Vancouver

Cost: $20 plus fees, purchase online