20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: March 18 to 24
Thu, March 14, 7:30pm
Father Tartuffe: An Indigenous Misadventure presented by the Arts Club Theatre Company
Thu, March 21, 6:00pm
X Martinez at the Phil Lind Initiative Speaker Series - Pop Politics: Pop Culture and Political Life in the United States
Spring has sprung, and we’re ready to have fun!
Fill your weekly schedule with these 20 great events happening around town from March 18 to 24. Vancouver International Auto Show, Spring Break film series, and more.
Vancouver International Auto Show
What: Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver International Auto Show is making its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24, 2024.
The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.
CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.
When: March 20 to 24, 2024
Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place
Price: $19 to $21 for general admission | $14 to $15 for students and seniors | $6 for kids | $38 to $53 for a family pass.
Spring Break at Britannia Mine Museum
What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break.
During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow the understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.
You can also visit on Easter weekend for the Colours of Copper demonstrations.
When: Sunday to Thursday from March 18 to 28, 2024
Time: 1:30 pm to 4 pm
Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach
Cost: Drop-in programming is included with general admission, purchase online
Celtic Fest at the Museum of Surrey
What: The Museum of Surrey hosts Celtic Fest, with Celtic crafts, live entertainment, community partner booths, a scavenger hunt, and more.
Surrey Archives staff will also be on-site at the museum to help attendees discover the histories of the city’s early Irish families as documented in the archival collection. Explore the vintage photos, oral histories, maps, and other items.
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 1 to 4 pm
Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey
Admission: Free
Spring Break at Burnaby Village Museum
What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating spring break and longtime visitors, and new guests will discover plenty to enjoy. Special activities throughout the two weeks include making Coast Salish Seed Bombs, a scavenger hunt, playing heritage games, and more.
The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion.
When: March 18 to March 28, 2024
Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm
Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby
Admission: Free
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks have a busy week ahead with a trio of home games. Cheer them on as they face off with the Buffalo Sabres on March 19, Montreal Canadians on March 21, and Calgary Flames on March 23.
When: Various dates
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Wildlife Weeks: Spring Break at Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre
What: Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre and guest presenters are helping nature enthusiasts of all ages discover the wild world around you! The in-person programs include topics such as “Saving the Northern Spotted Owla,” “Clean Water Champions,” “Wild About Bears,” and more.
When: Various dates from March 18 to March 28, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Lynn Canyon Ecology Centre – 3663 Park Road, North Vancouver
Cost: Various prices, including many by donation. Register online
Spring Break at VIFF Centre
What: Bring the whole family to VIFF Centre and enjoy an exciting variety of films everyone will love. The lineup for VIFF’s spring break programming includes Beyond Ghibli, a new eight-part film series celebrating some of the best anime to recently come out of Japan, nature documentaries The Great Bear Rainforest and Secrets of the Sea, and heartwarming coming-of-age comedy Uproar.
You’ll also get to enjoy these fan-favourite movies for less. Youth tickets for ages 18 and under are just $8, with adult tickets for ages 19 and over at $15. There are also discounts available for students, seniors and VIFF+ members.
When: Various dates starting on March 18, 2024
Time: Various screening times
Where: VIFF Centre – 1181 Seymour Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $8 for ages 18 and under, $15 for ages 19 and up. Discounts for students, seniors and VIFF+ members. Purchase online
Monsters of the Abyss at Vancouver Aquarium
What: Monsters of the Abyss is an all-new Vancouver Aquarium interactive exhibit. Guests will get up close with fearsome and famous aquatic predators as well as their prehistoric ancestors.
Discover the unique “monsters” that call the oceans, rivers, and lakes home in the fascinating live habitats, get hands-on with fossil exploration, and learn all about these special animals during the daily expert-led talks.
When: Now until September 2, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Vancouver Aquarium in Stanley Park – 845 Avison Way, Vancouver
Cost: Regular plan-ahead pricing for ages 13-64 is $39.95 to $53.95. Child, student, and senior tickets and memberships are available. Purchase tickets online
Shen Yun Performing Arts Vancouver
What: Acclaimed New York-based dance group Shen Yun is returning to Vancouver for seven shows at the Queen Elizabeth Theatre from March 20 to 25.
Over the years, Shen Yun has become one of the biggest productions on earth, taking attendees back to the magical world of Ancient China. The production features dance as the centrepiece, with classical and folk styles from China’s many ethnicities set to a live orchestra that combines Chinese and Western instruments.
When: March 20 to 25, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm (Wednesday, Friday and Saturday), 2 pm (Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday)
Where: Queen Elizabeth Theatre — 630 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Price: Various prices — Tickets available online
2024 Pokémon Regional Championships
What: Do you have what it takes to be the very best? Like no one ever was? Then you need to make plans for the Pokémon Regional Championships coming to Vancouver from March 22 to 24.
Thousands of trainers from across the region and beyond are expected to converge at the Vancouver Convention Centre to compete for tens of thousands of dollars in prizes and scholarships.
When: March 22 to 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East Exhibit Hall B and C – 999 Canada Place, Vancouver
Register: Online
Zakir Khan
What: Zakir Khan is India’s biggest stand-up comic, with over 5 million subscribers on YouTube. The “Confused Desi” serves up his thoughts on modern India in an all-Hindi comedy show this month at the Vogue Theatre.
When: March 22 and 23, 2024
Time: Doors 6 pm on Friday and Saturday, plus afternoon matinee on Saturday
Where: Vogue Theatre — 918 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices; purchase online
It’s Okay To Be Different
What: Mermaid Theatre of Nova Scotia brings the world of acclaimed children’s author and illustrator Todd Parr in It’s Okay To Be Different. The co-presentation of Axis Theatre and Carousel Theatre for Young People is recommended for ages 3 to 8 and explores themes of acceptance, understanding and self-confidence.
When: Now until March 24, 2024
Time: Various times
Where: Waterfront Theatre – 1412 Cartwright Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $18 to $35, purchase online
Empower & Connect: A Celebration of Women for Women
What: Brazilian Market comes to The Beaumont Studios for an afternoon of shopping, conversations, and connections while supporting local businesses. Discover over a dozen Brazilian businesswomen with local products and services, and take a picture in the on-site photo booth. Partial ticket proceeds will go to support the Ending Violence Association of BC.
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 12 to 4 pm
Where: The Beaumont Studios – 316 West 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: $10 plus fees, purchase online
The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party
What: Put on your comfiest onesie and your fuzziest pyjamas! The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party is taking over The Rio Theatre on Saturday, March 23.
The event, curated by film producer and programmer David Bertrand, will serve up three hours of retro cartoons, vintage commercials and PSAs, and more. And did we mention the unlimited cereal? Now that sounds like a sugar rush!
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 10:30 am
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Cheaters
What: Cheaters by playwright and producer Michael Jacobs introduces the audience to Allen and Michelle. The couple have been living together for 18 months, but their disagreement on the future of their relationship soon embroils other family members in the comedic romantic confusion.
When: March 21 to 24, 2024 (New Westminster)
Time: Various times
Where: Anvil Centre — 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online
Rogers Arena Tours
What: Sports fans, music lovers and architecture enthusiasts will want to get their ticket for a behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Vancouver Canucks and the Vancouver Warriors.
Tour stops of the state-of-the-art arena include the Game Presentation Box, the Press Box, and the Alumni Suite. Guests will also visit the Legends Locker Room, Golden Goal and Olympic Torch.
When: Various dates
Time: 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, and 2 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: $18 to $25, purchase online
Melissa Etheridge
What: Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge comes to Vancouver on her I’m Not Broken Tour. The five-time GLAAD Award winner is renowned for hits including “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.”
When: March 23, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes
What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action at BC Place on Saturday, March 23.
When: March 24, 2024
Time: 4:30 pm
Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Dani Gal: Historical Records
What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and is made up of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting Part 1, 2005-2018 from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich in its ground floor gallery throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada.
When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)
Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver
Admission: By donation
X (Dix) by Côté Danse (Toronto)
What: DanceHouse presents the BC premiere of X (Dix), Guillaume Côté’s first
choreography for his eponymous company, Côté Danse. A principal dancer at the
National Ballet Of Canada since 2004, Côté supports his contemporary
choreography with a classical base. Côté makes remarkable use of the
foundational materials of storytelling, from the hero’s journey to the role of home,
to create new narratives of leaving and return.
When: March 22 & 23, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton S
Tickets: Starts at $35
Dream Tomorrow Today
What: Science World invites guests to explore an immersive, interactive exhibit while learning how STEAM can help make a positive future. All ages will delight in the hands-on and full-body activities, including Augmented-Reality (AR) tiles, a weaving house, and a glowing ball pit lake.
When: Now until May 5, 2024
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Available online