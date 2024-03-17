20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: March 18 to 24

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

X Martinez at the Phil Lind Initiative Speaker Series - Pop Politics: Pop Culture and Political Life in the United States

Spring has sprung, and we’re ready to have fun! Fill your weekly schedule with these 20 great events happening around town from March 18 to 24. Vancouver International Auto Show, Spring Break film series, and more.

What: Car lovers, start your engines! The Vancouver International Auto Show is making its highly anticipated return to the Vancouver Convention Centre from March 20 to 24, 2024.

The 2024 Auto Show will feature a reimagined format focusing on an elevated consumer experience. Attendees will discover the latest in vehicle developments such as Zero Emission Vehicles, plug-in hybrids, advanced vehicle safety systems, and charging advancements.

CleanBC Go Electric will be offering test drives during the five-day event. Visitors will also see a showcase of Luxury Supercars and Exotics, plus a variety of high-powered classics, over-landers, and more.

When: March 20 to 24, 2024

Time: 12 to 9:30 pm (Wednesday), 10 am to 9:30 pm (Thursday to Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre West — 1055 Canada Place

Price: $19 to $21 for general admission | $14 to $15 for students and seniors | $6 for kids | $38 to $53 for a family pass.

What: The Britannia Mine Museum invites visitors to take part in the family-friendly “Mini Mud Monsters” activity in their Terralab STEAM learning space during spring break.

During the interpreter-led drop-in sessions, participants will discover what microorganisms in freshwater ecosystems look like up close through magnification. Guests will also learn how these tiny animals help grow the understanding of the human impacts of metals and mining.

You can also visit on Easter weekend for the Colours of Copper demonstrations.

When: Sunday to Thursday from March 18 to 28, 2024

Time: 1:30 pm to 4 pm

Where: Britannia Mine Museum – 150 Copper Drive, Britannia Beach

Cost: Drop-in programming is included with general admission, purchase online

What: The Museum of Surrey hosts Celtic Fest, with Celtic crafts, live entertainment, community partner booths, a scavenger hunt, and more.

Surrey Archives staff will also be on-site at the museum to help attendees discover the histories of the city’s early Irish families as documented in the archival collection. Explore the vintage photos, oral histories, maps, and other items.

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 1 to 4 pm

Where: Museum of Surrey – 17710 56a Avenue, Surrey

Admission: Free

Spring Break at Burnaby Village Museum What: Burnaby Village Museum is celebrating spring break and longtime visitors, and new guests will discover plenty to enjoy. Special activities throughout the two weeks include making Coast Salish Seed Bombs, a scavenger hunt, playing heritage games, and more. The beloved open-air historical attraction transports people back in time and lets them experience life in a 1920s village, complete with heritage and recreated buildings and staff dressed in the period’s fashion. When: March 18 to March 28, 2024

Time: 11 am to 4:30 pm

Where: Burnaby Village Museum – 6501 Deer Lake Avenue, Burnaby

Admission: Free Vancouver Canucks What: The Canucks have a busy week ahead with a trio of home games. Cheer them on as they face off with the Buffalo Sabres on March 19, Montreal Canadians on March 21, and Calgary Flames on March 23. When: Various dates

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various; purchase online

What: Put on your comfiest onesie and your fuzziest pyjamas! The Saturday Morning All-You-Can-Eat Cereal Cartoon Party is taking over The Rio Theatre on Saturday, March 23.

The event, curated by film producer and programmer David Bertrand, will serve up three hours of retro cartoons, vintage commercials and PSAs, and more. And did we mention the unlimited cereal? Now that sounds like a sugar rush!

When: March 23, 2024

Time: 10:30 am

Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online

Cheaters What: Cheaters by playwright and producer Michael Jacobs introduces the audience to Allen and Michelle. The couple have been living together for 18 months, but their disagreement on the future of their relationship soon embroils other family members in the comedic romantic confusion.

When: March 21 to 24, 2024 (New Westminster)

Time: Various times

Where: Anvil Centre — 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster

Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online

What: Sports fans, music lovers and architecture enthusiasts will want to get their ticket for a behind-the-scenes look at the home of the Vancouver Canucks and the Vancouver Warriors.

Tour stops of the state-of-the-art arena include the Game Presentation Box, the Press Box, and the Alumni Suite. Guests will also visit the Legends Locker Room, Golden Goal and Olympic Torch.

When: Various dates

Time: 10:30 am, 12:15 pm, and 2 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: $18 to $25, purchase online

Melissa Etheridge What: Grammy and Oscar-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Etheridge comes to Vancouver on her I’m Not Broken Tour. The five-time GLAAD Award winner is renowned for hits including “I’m the Only One” and “Come to My Window.” When: March 23, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, purchase online Vancouver Whitecaps vs San Jose Earthquakes What: Vancouver Whitecaps take on the San Jose Earthquakes in MLS action at BC Place on Saturday, March 23. When: March 24, 2024

Time: 4:30 pm

Where: BC Place – 777 Pacific Boulevard, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online Dani Gal: Historical Records What: Dani Gal’s Historical Records is an epic that began in 2005 and is made up of over 700 commercially issued vinyl LPs. The Polygon Gallery is hosting Part 1, 2005-2018 from the Collection of Migros Museum in Zürich in its ground floor gallery throughout the spring and into summer. It is Gal’s first solo exhibition in Canada. When: Wednesday to Sunday until July 14, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (open until 9 pm on Thursdays)

Where: The Polygon Gallery – 101 Carrie Cates Court, North Vancouver

Admission: By donation X (Dix) by Côté Danse (Toronto) What: DanceHouse presents the BC premiere of X (Dix), Guillaume Côté’s first

choreography for his eponymous company, Côté Danse. A principal dancer at the

National Ballet Of Canada since 2004, Côté supports his contemporary

choreography with a classical base. Côté makes remarkable use of the

foundational materials of storytelling, from the hero’s journey to the role of home,

to create new narratives of leaving and return. When: March 22 & 23, 2024

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton S

Tickets: Starts at $35

What: Science World invites guests to explore an immersive, interactive exhibit while learning how STEAM can help make a positive future. All ages will delight in the hands-on and full-body activities, including Augmented-Reality (AR) tiles, a weaving house, and a glowing ball pit lake.

When: Now until May 5, 2024

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: Science World – 1455 Quebec Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Available online