20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: March 11 to 17
The last official week of winter has arrived! Say so long to the season and get ready for spring by having fun around Vancouver.
From St. Patrick’s Day events to the Curry Cup and more, here are 20 things to do from March 11 to 17.
CelticFest Vancouver 2024
What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.
The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: 10 am to 9 pm
Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery
Cost: Free
10th Annual Curry Cup
What: Curry Cup will see eight of the city’s top chefs compete to create the best curry, which guests will then get to try and cast their vote for their favourite dish. Your ticket includes beverage and dessert samples during the event.
Curries will be judged by some of “Vancouver’s foodie elites,” including chefs, who will determine the winner based on criteria of plating, flavour, and cultural knowledge.
When: March 11, 2024
Time: 6:30 to 9 pm
Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $69 plus fees, available online
A Celebration of Love: Honouring Rob Pattee’s 42 Years in the Music Industry
What: RPM Music Services is hosting a celebration of Rob Pattee, a prominent figure in the Vancouver music industry for over four decades who has been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, and everyone is welcome.
The Celebration of Love includes live performances by a variety of artists, including Daniel Powter, WideMouth Mason, Hot Hot Heat, Bif Naked, and more. Partial Proceeds will be donated to Alpha One Canada.
When: March 13, 2024
Time: Doors 7 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online
Vancouver Warriors vs Las Vegas Desert Dogs
What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the National Lacrosse League season at Rogers Arena this month with a game against the Las Vegas Desert Dogs on March 15.
When: March 15, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various; purchase online
Drag Gaymes Night: St. Patrick’s Day edition
What: Miss Gloria Hole and Mina Mercury are hosting a St. Patrick’s Day edition of Drag Gaymes at Bean Around The World. The event will feature high-energy drag performances and saucy gaymes that are sure to leave everyone full of laughter and frivolity — featuring trivia, bingo, Pictionary, and more.
When: March 14, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Bean Around the World – 175 West Hastings Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10 plus fees, purchase online
Shen Xin – but this is the language we met in; 我们在这个语言中相遇
What: Richmond Art Gallery presents celebrated Chinese artist Shen Xin’s debut exhibition in Canada. The exhibit is highlighted by Xin’s experimental new work, but this is the language we met in. It is accompanied by four small paintings by the La Salle College of the Arts and Slade School of Fine Art graduate.
When: Now until March 30, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond
Cost: By donation
Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen pop-up
What: For one night only, what is considered by many to be the best pastrami sandwich in Vancouver is returning.
Mensch. Jewish Delicatessen is returning for a pop-up night and marketplace at Kafka’s Coffee at 577 Great Northern Way.
The pop-up will feature two of Mensch’s most famous sandwiches and some sweet Jewish delight for dessert.
When: March 14, 2024
Time: 6 to 9 pm
Where: Kafka’s Coffee Roasting and Bakery — 577 Great Northern Way, Vancouver
Tickets: $16 (limit of two sandwiches)
Cheaters
What: Cheaters by playwright and producer Michael Jacobs introduces the audience to Allen and Michelle. The couple have been living together for 18 months, but their disagreement on the future of their relationship soon embroils other family members in the comedic romantic confusion.
When: March 15 to 17, 2024 (Surrey), March 21 to 24, 2024 (New Westminster)
Time: Various times
Where: Surrey Arts Centre — 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey; Anvil Centre — 777 Columbia Street, New Westminster
Cost: Various prices. Purchase tickets online
Pie Day at The Pie Hole
What: You can head to The Pie Hole to celebrate National Pi(e) Day with a pretty sweet deal. You can grab one of the Pie Holes 4” pies for just $3.14. This will also mark The Pie Hole’s last day at its Kitsilano location before it relocates to its new spot.
When: March 14, 2024
Time: 11 am to 8 pm
Where: The Pie Hole — 1864 W 4th Avenue, Vancouver
International Women’s Day: Fashionably Late
What: The Improv Centre celebrates International Women’s Day with a showcase of fabulous funny femmes. Laugh along with your favourite performers and special guests, and bring your best suggestions to inspire the comedians throughout the evening.
When: March 14, 2024
Time: 7:30 pm
Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase Online
St Paddy’s Day with Paddy Waggin’
What: Vancouver-based Irish Canadian folk-rock band Paddy Waggin’ and special guest Sinead X Sanders celebrate St. Patrick’s Day with an evening concert at LanaLou’s. The concert will include a tribute to St. MacGowan and plenty of Pogues tunes.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: 8 pm
Where: LanaLou’s – 362 Powell Street, Vancouver
Cost: $25, purchase online
Vancouver Giants
What: The Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Tri-City Americans on March 12 and Kamloops Blazers on March 15.
When: Various dates
Time: 7 pm
Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley
Cost: Various; purchase online
Terminal City TableTop Convention
What: Terminal City Tabletop Convention (TCTC) is moving into its new home of Vancouver Convention Centre this month for its 10th anniversary. Get your game on with drop-in tabletop, a silent auction, exhibitors, and more to check out over the three days.
When: March 15 to 17, 2024
Time: 3 pm to midnight (Friday), 9 am to midnight (Saturday), 9 am to 6 pm (Sunday)
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – 1055 Canada Place, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Disney in Concert: The Sound of Magic
What: Embark on a symphonic journey through the first 100 years of The Walt Disney Company at this special Vancouver Symphony Orchestra performance. Enjoy classics on the big screen, including Moana, Aladdin, The Jungle Book, Frozen, and The Lion King.
When: March 16 and 17, 2024
Time: 7 pm (Saturday), 2 pm (Sunday)
Where: Orpheum — 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Various prices, purchase online
Amber Harper-Young at Yuk Yuks Surrey
What: Vancouver’s Amber Harper-Young has performed all around the globe and was a finalist in the BC’s Funniest Female competition. She has performed at Just For Laughs Vancouver, YYC Comedy Fest in Calgary, The Del Close Marathon in New York, and many more.
Harper-Young can be heard on the Just for Laughs Originals BC Vol. 5 recording and will soon make her TV debut on Hollywood Suite with the Canadian Comedy Hall of Fame.
When: March 15 to 16, 2024
Time: 8 pm (Friday), 7 and 9:30 pm (Saturday)
Where: Yuk Yuks Surrey at Elements Casino – 17755 60th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: $19.05 plus tax; purchase online
St. Patrick’s Day 5K
What: Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day by running a 5K through scenic Stanley Park. Afterwards, stay for the party, with a DJ, green beer, delicious food, and more. The race is also raising money to support Diabetes Canada.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: 9:30 am
Where: Stanley Park Pavilion, Stanley Park
Registration: Online
Bear Creek Park Easter Train
What: Bear Creek Park Train presents its annual Easter train event throughout spring break. Children of all ages are invited on the daytime train ride, with arts and crafts, egg hunts, photo ops, a concession stand, and more. There is also a petting zoo to look forward to on the weekends.
When: March 16 to April 1, 2024
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (last train at 5:45 pm)
Where: Bear Creek Park & Mini Golf – 13750 88th Avenue, Surrey
Cost: $15, purchase on site
What’s the Craic? A Night of Irish Devilry
What: Clare Voyeur presents a Paddy’s Day party as part of the 2024 Celtic Fest’s programming. Guests of the annual variety show will enjoy burlesque, comedy, live music, games, and more while learning about the spirit and lore of the Emerald Isle.
When: March 16, 2024
Time: Doors 8 pm, show 9 pm
Where: Rio Theatre – 1660 East Broadway, Vancouver
Tickets: $30 online, $40 at the door; purchase online
Abbotsford Canucks
What: Abbotsford Canucks continue their AHL campaign in March with back-to-back home games against the Bakersfield Condors at Abbotsford Centre.
When: March 12 and 13, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford
Cost: Various; purchase online
St Patrick’s Day at the Commodore Ballroom with The Scratch
What: Popular Dublin quartet The Scratch brings its raucous live show to the Commodore Ballroom on March 17 for a St. Patrick’s Day party.
When: March 17, 2024
Time: 7 pm
Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Starting at $27 plus fees, purchase online