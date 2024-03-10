20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: March 11 to 17

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The last official week of winter has arrived! Say so long to the season and get ready for spring by having fun around Vancouver. From St. Patrick’s Day events to the Curry Cup and more, here are 20 things to do from March 11 to 17.

What: The 20th annual CelticFest Vancouver includes a free, all-ages outdoor public festival in šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery.

Some of the entertainment lined up for CelticFest 2024 includes Irish pop group Chasing Abbey, singer-songwriter Paul Caldwell, and the O’Brien School of Irish Dance.

The Vancouver Welsh Men’s Choir, storyteller Jess Murray, and children’s ensemble the Showstoppers will also be seen onstage at this year’s festival.

When: March 16, 2024

Time: 10 am to 9 pm

Where: šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square north of the Vancouver Art Gallery

Cost: Free

What: Curry Cup will see eight of the city’s top chefs compete to create the best curry, which guests will then get to try and cast their vote for their favourite dish. Your ticket includes beverage and dessert samples during the event.

Curries will be judged by some of “Vancouver’s foodie elites,” including chefs, who will determine the winner based on criteria of plating, flavour, and cultural knowledge.

When: March 11, 2024

Time: 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Heritage Hall, 3102 Main Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $69 plus fees, available online

What: RPM Music Services is hosting a celebration of Rob Pattee, a prominent figure in the Vancouver music industry for over four decades who has been diagnosed with terminal liver cancer, and everyone is welcome.

The Celebration of Love includes live performances by a variety of artists, including Daniel Powter, WideMouth Mason, Hot Hot Heat, Bif Naked, and more. Partial Proceeds will be donated to Alpha One Canada.

When: March 13, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Commodore Ballroom – 868 Granville Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $50 plus fees, purchase online

What: The Vancouver Giants continue their season at the Langley Events Centre with games against the Tri-City Americans on March 12 and Kamloops Blazers on March 15.

When: Various dates

Time: 7 pm

Where: Langley Events Centre – 7888 200th Street, Langley

Cost: Various; purchase online