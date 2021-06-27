15 things to do in Vancouver this week: June 28 to July 4, 2021

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 2 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

A new month is upon is and July starts off with hot events all across Metro Vancouver. From Who We Are Indigenous Film Series to Virtual Surrey Canada Day, TD Vancouver Jazz Festival and more, here are 15 things to do this week.

What: The 35th annual TD Vancouver International Jazz Festival is presenting over 100 events – virtual and small in-person audiences – from June 25 to July 4. This year’s lineup includes artists from Vancouver and BC as well as international stars streaming from New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Amsterdam, and Paris. There will also be free online workshops, club performances, and a continued partnership with North Shore Jazz. All streams are available to watch until midnight on July 6, 2021.

When: Now until July 4, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and limited in-person attendance

Cost: Free and ticketed events, purchase online

What: The Vancouver International Film Festival and Museum of Vancouver commemorate Indigenous History Month with the Who We Are film series, with five films selected by Indigenous Curators: Rylan Friday, Jasmine Wilson and Sharon Fortney. The event celebrates Indigenous voices in cinema, showcases unique stories from First Nations, Métis, Inuit and Maori filmmakers, and shows the depth and complexity of Indigeneity around the world. In the spirit of reconciliation, the Vancouver International Film Festival and the Museum of Vancouver are offering this curation free to anyone self-identifying as Indigenous.

When: Now until July 4, 2021

Time: Streams are available to watch until 11:59 pm on July 4

Where: Virtual

Cost: Various, purchase online. Free to anyone self-identifying as Indigenous.

What: Too late for breakfast? Too early for lunch? Not when brunch is on the table! It’s one of our favourite meals of the day, and Vancouver has some quality spots to enjoy a mid-morning meal. Here are nine must-visit brunch spots in Vancouver on the Dished Restaurant Guide.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver

Cost: Various, see the list of must-visit brunch spots Online

What: Steveston Salmon Festival presents Canada Day at Home, with opportunities for the whole family to take part. The event begins with a digital parade streaming from the City of Richmond YouTube channel and the Steveston Salmon Festival homepage at 10 am. Other events during the day include a Japanese Cultural Show, a special presentation about the Gulf of Georgia Cannery, and a virtual mainstage with local artists performing.

When: July 1, 2021

Time: Starts at 10 am

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: If you are looking for a fun summer activity to partake in with family and friends, Maan Farms is offering some that are centred around all things strawberries. Until the end of the month, Maan Farms is hosting Strawberry Days, an event that includes access to U-pick fields, fun in the barnyard, and tons of yummy strawberry-themed treats. To top it all off, you can meet the Strawberry Princess to learn more about her work at the farm, and how she grows berries.

When: Now until the end of June 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Maan Farms, 790 McKenzie Rd, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, more info online

What: A month-long gathering and showcase of Indigenous Performing Arts and Indigenous artists begins today as Talking Stick Festival continues its 20th Anniversary celebrations. Summer Sojourn presents a lineup of online concerts, dance and theatrical performances, exhibitions and more from June 1 to July 1, plus some unique and unexpected experiences.

When: Now until July 1, 2021

Time: Start times vary based on event

Where: Virtual

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: If you enjoy stunning ocean and mountain views, or cherry blossoms and gardens — bookmark this page! We’ve done the research and found 10 of the most beautiful places you can take your bike for a spin in Vancouver — which we know is filled with many scenic spots. You can also find more routes to take your wheels for a cruise with this City of Vancouver Bike Map. Grab your helmet and make a day out of exploring these beautiful areas the city has to offer.

What: The Backyard Cookout Series is hosted on The Boxcar’s back patio and features a rotating lineup of chefs operating out of Tacofino’s original food truck. On Monday, June 28, you’ll find Keith Allison of Sea Monster Noodle and Pizza Coming Soon in the truck. Every Monday one dollar from The Boxcar’s cocktail special will go towards a different local charity, which means cocktails will be a-flowing as well.

When: June 28, 2021

Time: 5 to 9 pm

Where: The Boxcar’s back patio – 923 Main Street, Vancouver

What: The Indian Summer Festival (ISF) celebrates its 11th anniversary with a series of 10 curated online and hybrid events spanning from music, performing arts and literary discussions. There are two in-person events during this year’s festival to check out, including a self-guided walking tour of the Punjabi Market and Vox.Infold at Lobe Studio, the only 4D sound studio of its kind in North America

When: Now until July 17, 2021 (except July 1)

Time: Various times

Where: Virtual and in-person

Cost: Various, purchase tickets and passes online

What: As the summer heat kicks in, it may be the perfect time to get out Tsawwassen for swimming pool shenanigans with family and friends at Big Splash Water Slide Park. Like they did last year, the park will continue to operate at a limited capacity, with a COVID-19 safety plan in place. They’ll also be conducting temperature checks and screenings for all guests and employees at entry. Sanitizing stations have also been added. Big Splash also offers a fully licensed bar and patio, and two eateries available on site. You can also reserve a private table, tent, or cabana.

When: Now until September 6, 2021

Time: Various times

Where: Big Splash Water Slide Park – 4775 Nulelum Way, Tsawwassen

Cost: Various, buy online

What: Headline Gallery in the South Granville Art District presents its first exhibition, Authentic Self: A New Equilibrium. The exhibit showcases how women are championing the intersection of art and tech. and features vibrant artwork by Adriele Au, Camilla Giordano Cerna, Desiree Patterson, Gracelee Lawrence, Kaitlyn Herlehy, Lyssa Kayra, Monique Motut-Firth, Nicole Johnston, Olivia Solodko, Shamona Stokes, and Tristesse Seeliger.

When: Tuesday to Sunday from July 3 to 30, 2021

Time: 12 to 7 pm

Where: Headline Gallery – 2202 Granville St, Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: The virtual Surrey Canada Day will feature two streamed events, headlined by Buffy Sainte-Marie, Walk off the Earth and Jim Cuddy. The event will also feature a land acknowledgement from Kwantlen First Nation and Indigenous cultural sharing from Semiahmoo First Nation, Kwantlen First Nation, JJ Lavallee, Carsen Gray, Notorious Cree, Road Engine Dreams, Tim Elijah, Davita Marsden & Matthew Stevens, Darcie Brertton, Alex Wells, Madelaine McCullum, Renae Morriseau, and the Tzo’kam Traditional Lil’wat Singers. There will also be music and dance performances, a Family Show for children and seniors, prizes, a virtual firework finale, and more.

When: July 1, 2021

Time: 10:30 am to 12 pm (Family Show), 6 to 9 pm (Evening Show)

Where: Virtual

Cost: Free

What: Petley Jones Gallery presents a selection of Indigenous artworks from Canada and Australia in Aboriginal Works Exhibit: The First.

When: Tuesday to Saturday until July 10, 2021

Time: 10 to 6 pm or by appointment

Where: Petley Jones Gallery – 2245 Granville Street Vancouver

Cost: Free

What: Photographer and blogger June Hunter leads a virtual presentation about Crow Therapy. During the event, Hunter will share the goals of crow therapy and show photographs and talk about her experiences with urban crows. Presented by the Stanley Park Ecology Society.

When: June 29, 2021

Time: 5 to 6 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: Sliding scale, purchase online

What: Discover Vancouver’s only farmers’ market located on a working farm. Tuesdays offer veggies, fruits, herbs, flowers and free-range eggs, all fresh from UBC Farm, while Saturdays feature a wide variety of vendors.

When: Every Tuesday and Saturday until November 27, 2021

Time: 4 pm to 6 pm (Tuesdays), 10 am to 2 pm (Saturdays)

Location: UBC Farm – 3461 Ross Drive, Vancouver