20 fun things to do in Vancouver this week: January 8 to 14

Looking for something fun to do around Vancouver this week? We’ve got you covered! Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival, Bowie Ball, and more, here are 20 fantastic things to do from January 8 to 14.

What: It may not be super warm outside, but dozens of cafes, bakeries, restaurants, and more will be hot as heck as the Greater Vancouver Hot Chocolate Festival returns. For the 2024 run, there are 71 vendors in total, and a dozen of those are new participants.

The celebration of all things hot chocolate runs for an entire month until February 14, and during those four weeks, folks will have ample opportunity to seek out the wildest, tastiest, and most picture-perfect sips concocted especially for this occasion by local establishments.

When: January 13 to February 14, 2024 (check specific vendors as dates may vary)

Time: Various restaurant opening hours

Where: Locations in and around Vancouver

What: First Impressions Theatre continues its 40th Anniversary season with a brand-new version of Always… Patsy Cline by Ted Swindley. The celebration of the legendary country singer is based on the true story of Louise Seger, a huge Patsy Cline fan who became friends with the star through a series of heartfelt letters.

Always… Patsy Cline includes 27 of her biggest hits, including “Crazy,” “I Fall to Pieces,” and “Walking After Midnight.”

When: Now until January 14, 2024

Time: Various times

Where: Metro Theatre – 1370 Marine Drive SW, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Abbotsford Canucks continue the new year with AHL home games against the Tuscan Roadrunners on January 12 and 13.

When: January 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Abbotsford Centre – 33800 King Road, Abbotsford

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The City of New Westminster and the Parks and Recreation Horticultural team have lit up a dozen gardens and public spaces around the city with stunning holiday lights, and they’re shining until January 28. Bundle up and head out to see them all.

When: Now until January 28, 2024

Time: Nightly

Where: Various parks and public spaces around New Westminster

Cost: Free

What: Josh De Grandi and Kelsey Hamilton host a comedy showcase of some of Vancouver’s top comics at Moose’s Down Under, with a joke contest, trivia questions, and more. Treat yourself to some of the delicious Australian fare while you’re at the popular bar and grill.

When: Second Thursday of each month

Time: 8 pm

Where: Moose’s Down Under – 830 West Pender Street Vancouver

Tickets: $10 online or $15 at the door. Purchase online

What: West Vancouver art instructors get the spotlight at The Ferry Building Gallery this winter. Staying Curious celebrates the instructors by showcasing their unique approaches to art and their unique sources of creativity.

Guests will see works in a variety of mediums, including painting, quilting, and sculpture.

When: Wednesday to Sunday from January 11 to February 4, 2024 (Opening Reception on January 11 from 6 to 8 pm, Meet the Artists event on January 14 from 2 to 3 pm)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Ferry Building Gallery – 1414 Argyle Avenue, West Vancouver

Cost: By donation

What: Hop in your Aston Martin DBS and head down to the Orpheum Theatre for the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra’s Casino Royale in concert. Enjoy Daniel Craig’s first outing as James Bond on the big screen along with a full symphony orchestra bringing composer David Arnold’s musical score to life.

When: January 12 and 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: The Orpheum – 601 Smithe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Various, purchase online

What: Get ready for the Lunar New Year with a Johnnie Walker sampling and engraving experience at BCLIQUOR. Sample Johnnie Walker and get your purchased bottle engraved as a gift for yourself or someone special at several locations in January. Note: quantities are limited.

Saturday, January 13 th at BCLIQUOR Langley – 2 to 6 pm

Friday, January 19 th at BCLIQUOR Park Royal – 4 to 8 pm

Saturday, January 20 th at BCLIQUOR 39 th & Cambie – 2 to 6 pm

Friday, January 26 th at BCLIQUOR Westwood – 4 to 8 pm

Saturday, January 27 th at BCLIQUOR Richmond Brighouse – 2 to 6 pm

The complimentary tasting will include Johnnie Walker – 12-Year-Old Black Label, Johnnie Walker – 15-Year-Old Green Label, and Johnnie Walker – Gold Label Reserve.

When: Various dates

Time: Various times

Where: Various BCLIQUOR locations

Cost: Free

What: Vancouver Fraser Port Authority invites guests to discover how Delta is a gateway to Canada’s trade with the world. The free guided tour will showcase a busy container depot, huge logistics warehouses, and Canada’s largest deep-sea container terminal. You can also get an up-close look at container ships loading and unloading at the Deltaport container terminal.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 10 am

Where: Port of Vancouver Delta Community Office – 5223 Ladner Trunk Road Trenant Park Square, Delta

Cost: Free

What: An annual celebration of the music, art, theatre, fashion, and philosophy of David Bowie featuring performances by The Vanrays, Cass King and the Cassettes, Tequila Bats, and more. The event is also a fundraiser for the BC Cancer Foundation.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: Doors 7 pm

Where: Rickshaw Theatre – 254 E Hastings Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 plus fees in advance, purchase online

What: Help remove invasive plants and clean up litter at various parks in Surrey this winter. Tools and training will be provided and all ages are welcome.

Nature Work Parties are drop-in and go ahead rain or shine, though events may be cancelled in high winds or extreme weather conditions. Participants are also asked to wear appropriate clothing for outdoor winter activities.

When: January 13, January 27, February 10 and February 17, 2024

Time: 10 am and 10:30 am staggered start times

Where: Various parks in Surrey

Admission: Free

What: Space Explorers: The Infinite at the Rocky Mountaineer Station is described as an opportunity to discover the wonders of space travel from right here on Earth.

Adventurers will learn about life aboard the ISS, interact with the real-life crew, and take in stunning views of our planet from far above. All were inspired by a series of never-before-seen 360° videos inspired by actual NASA missions aboard the ISS.

When: Now until February 19, 2024 (Tuesdays to Sundays)

Times: 10 am to 6 pm (Tuesday to Thursday), 10 am to 8 pm (Friday and Saturday), 10 am to 6 pm (Sunday)

Where: Rocky Mountaineer Station — 1755 Cottrell Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $25 to $35 for ages 8 years and up. Purchase online

What: The Improv Centre performers are celebrating new beginnings and the start of the new year by bringing to life the audience real-life regrets and resolutions in this interactive comedy show.

When: Every Friday and Saturday until January 20, 2024

Time: 7:30 pm

Where: The Improv Centre – 1502 Duranleau Street, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase Online

What: Bill Reid Gallery is hosting a celebration of the innovative art of Bill Reid along with new works by contemporary emerging and established Indigenous artists of the Northwest Coast.

Bright Futures asked the contributing artists to ponder and critique the question, “How is Bill Reid continuously inspiring contemporary Northwest Coast artists?” Find out their answers in the exhibition running until January.

When: Now until January 14, 2024 (open Wednesday to Sunday)

Time: 11 am to 5 pm

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $6 to $13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: Established in 2008, the Port Moody Winter Farmers’ Market began as a bi-weekly market in the lobby and courtyard of the Port Moody Rec Centre. Now a weekly market, shoppers can stop by every Sunday for local BC produce, artisan crafts, and delicious baked goods. There will also be live music and hot coffee and food to enjoy.

When: Every Sunday until April 2024

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Where: Port Moody Recreation Complex – 300 Ioco Road, Port Moody

What: The Vancouver Warriors continue the drive to the National Lacrosse League playoffs with a home game at Rogers Arena against the Calgary Roughnecks on January 13.

When: January 13, 2024

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: The City of North Vancouver’s free Shipyards Skate Plaza is now open and skaters of all ages can glide on the approximately 12,000 sq ft surface daily from 1 to 8 pm. Fun can be had no matter the weather – the Shipyards Skate Plaza is covered by a retractable roof.

When: Daily until March 31, 2024

Time: 1 to 8 pm

Where: The Shipyards Commons, North Vancouver

Admission: FREE. Skate rentals are available for $7 for adults and $5 for children

What: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park has officially opened its annual Canyon Lights attraction, and it’s a tree-mendous way to kickstart the holiday season.

The time-honoured holiday tradition in North Vancouver has the natural wonderland transformed into a magical holiday experience. Thousands of sparkling lights are strung along the iconic bridge in a changing multicolour display, while the Capilano River is illuminated from far below.

When: Now until January 21, 2024

Time: 11 am to 9 pm daily

Where: Capilano Suspension Bridge Park – 3735 Capilano Road, North Vancouver

Tickets: Various prices, with annual passes (included with admission) available for BC residents. Purchase online

What: Vancouver Mysteries invites super sleuths to try and solve the strange hauntings happening in the downtown core. Paranormal investigators will use all of their skills to explore four different hauntings while learning about life in the city in the 1910s, 1930s, and 1970s along the journey.

When: Daily

Time: Various times

Where: Secret location to be revealed to players

Cost: $35 per player plus GST. Purchase Online

What: The Vancouver Art Gallery presents Rooted Here: Woven from the Land, a celebration of prominent local Salish weavers qʷənat, Angela George (səlilwətaɬ/Tsleil-Waututh); Chepximiya Siyam’ Chief Janice George (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); Skwetsimeltxw Willard “Buddy” Joseph (Sḵwx̱wú7mesh/Squamish); and Qwasen, Debra Sparrow (xʷməθkʷəy̓əm/Musqueam).

The exhibition explores each artist’s extensive career, uncovers the history of Salish weaving, and provides a look into the role each artist has played in designing the Vancouver Art Gallery’s new building.

When: Now until May 12, 2024 (closed Tuesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Admission: $29, free for ages 18 and under, gallery members, and caregivers. Book online