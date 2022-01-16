15 things to do in Vancouver this week: January 17 to 23
Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.
It’s hard to believe, but January is already half over! So let’s slow down and have some fun with some great events happening around Vancouver.
From PuSh Festival to D Smoke, Snowed In Comedy Tour and more, here are 15 things to check out this week.
PuSh International Performing Arts Festival 2022
What: PuSh Festival, Vancouver’s signature mid-winter cultural event, returns for its 18th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 14 shows ranging from theatre to dance to vocal performances. There will also be an interactive installation project at Vancouver Public Library as well as the return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 5.
When: January 20 until February 6, 2022
Time: Various times
Where: Venues Across the Lower Mainland and Select Programming Online
Tickets and Passes: Online
Vancouver Canucks
What: The Canucks continue their January schedule with two home games at Rogers Arena this week. They’re taking on the Florida Panthers on January 21 and St. Louis Blue on January 23.
When: January 21 and 23, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
Candlelight: A Tribute to ABBA
What: Enjoy all of ABBA’s greatest hits – “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” “Waterloo” – performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambience of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.
When: January 21 and February 5, 2022
Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm
Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver
Cost: Various, purchase online
For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO
What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit opening on January 15 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies.
Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays.
When: Now until March 20, 2022
Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)
Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Tickets: Online
Discover a new restaurant in Vancouver
What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words. We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month, including noodle bars, wine and cocktail joints, dessert spots and more.
There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.
When: Various days of operation
Time: Various hours of operation
Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.
Hastings Park Farmers’ Market
What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers’ Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.
When: Every Sunday until April 24, 2022
Time: 10 am to 2 pm
Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver
Exploring Space Series: Lunar Gateway
What: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Exploring Space Series takes a closer look at the proposed Lunar Gateway project. Visitors are invited to enjoy a planetarium show, a special guest lecture, and demonstrations in person. The lecture portion of the evening will also be livestreamed via Zoom.
When: January 20, 2022
Time: 6 pm to 9 pm
Where: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre – 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver and on Zoom
Admission: various, purchase online
Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition
What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”
Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.
When: Now until January 23, 2022
Time: 10 am to 6 pm
Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place
Tickets: Starting at $12.60 (plus service charges), online
NOURISH
What: NOURISH, on display at the Richmond Art Gallery from January 22 to April 3, features works by artist duo, Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen), and American poet Jane Wong. The exhibit features a new work by Mizzonk titled Six Acres, a projected animation produced from watercolour drawings on paper, and was developed from their observations of living and working in the peaceful outdoor area. NOURISH also marks the Canadian premiere for Seattle-based Wong and her installation After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly.
When: January 22 to April 3, 2022 (Closed on stat holidays)
Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)
Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond
Admission: By donation
D Smoke
What: D Smoke is a Grammy-nominated rapper and the winner of the first season of the Netflix music competition show Rhythm + Flow. He brings the War and Wonders Tour to Hollywood Theatre on January 22.
When: January 22, 2022
Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm
Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver
Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online
Explore Chinese Canadian legacies at Vancouver Chinatown Storytelling Centre
What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre is one of the flagship projects of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. Visitors can explore stations that wrap around the walls that unravel the stories through photos, artifacts, and descriptive panels in English and Chinese. Each station also comes with large touch screens that enable visitors to learn through audio and visual mediums.
Other highlights include a room replicating the 1906-opened Chinatown photography studio of Yucho Chow, a Chinese-inspired pagoda phone booth, and a theatre space within the centre of the gallery that projects Chinese Canadian voices and their stories.
When: Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)
Time: 10 am to 5 pm
Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver
Cost: $8-$12.50. Free for members and children 11 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online
A Robert Burns Virtual Celebration
What: ScotFestBC and SFU’s Research Centre for Scottish Studies present a virtual evening of music, poetry & songs to celebrate the 263rd birthday of Scotland’s national poet: Robert Burns. Hosted by Mike Chisholm of ScotFestBC and world champion piper Jack Lee, the event features Celtic singers, an address to a Haggis, prizes and more.
When: January 22, 2022
Time: 7 pm
Where: Virtual
Cost: $5, purchase online
Snowed In Comedy Tour
What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Vancouver on January 22 at the Vancouver Playhouse. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner, Paul Myrehaug, five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher and three-time female comedian of the year and Video on Trial regular Debra DiGiovanni.
When: January 22, 2022
Time: 8 pm
Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver
Cost: $42.76, purchase online
Sho Sho Esquiro: Doctrine of Discovery at Bill Reid Gallery
What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of Sho Sho Esquiro: Doctrine of Discovery is a solo exhibition by the award-winning designer, artist, and activist. The meticulously crafted couture gowns, textiles, paintings and photographs celebrate the beauty, strength and resilience of First Nations communities in the face of historical and ongoing trauma. THe exhibition aims to spark conversations around genocidal colonial practices, confront the theft and murder of Indigenous women and children, and honour front lines activists.
When: Now until June 5, 2022
Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday
Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver
Cost: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online
C.R.A.Z.Y.
What: A newly restored version of Jean-Marc Vallée’s acclaimed C.R.A.Z.Y. is being screened this week at The Cinematheque. The 1970’s Montreal-set coming-of-age/coming-out tale stars Marc-André Grondin, Danielle Proulx and Michel Côté. The film won eleven Genie Awards.
When: January 19 and 20, 2022
Time: 6 pm (Wednesday), 8 pm (Thursday)
Where: The Cinematheque – 1131 Howe Street, Vancouver
Tickets: $10-$14, purchase Online