15 things to do in Vancouver this week: January 17 to 23

For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO and Snowed In Comedy Tour are just two of the great events happening around Vancouver this week.

Please note: British Columbia is in Step 3 of its COVID-19 restart plan. Please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including physical distancing and frequent hand washing, and wearing a mask or face-covering in public indoor and retail spaces. If you are sick, please stay home.

It’s hard to believe, but January is already half over! So let’s slow down and have some fun with some great events happening around Vancouver.

From PuSh Festival to D Smoke, Snowed In Comedy Tour and more, here are 15 things to check out this week.

What: PuSh Festival, Vancouver’s signature mid-winter cultural event, returns for its 18th year of showcasing groundbreaking work in the performing arts. This year will feature 14 shows ranging from theatre to dance to vocal performances. There will also be an interactive installation project at Vancouver Public Library as well as the return of Club PuSh at Performance Works from February 2 to 5.

When: January 20 until February 6, 2022

Time: Various times

Where: Venues Across the Lower Mainland and Select Programming Online

Tickets and Passes: Online

What: The Canucks continue their January schedule with two home games at Rogers Arena this week. They’re taking on the Florida Panthers on January 21 and St. Louis Blue on January 23.

When: January 21 and 23, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Rogers Arena – 800 Griffiths Way, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: Enjoy all of ABBA’s greatest hits – “Dancing Queen,” “SOS,” “Waterloo” – performed by a string quartet in the beautiful candlelit ambience of Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church.

When: January 21 and February 5, 2022

Time: 6:30 pm and 8:45 pm

Where: Kerrisdale Presbyterian Church – 2733 West 41st Avenue, Vancouver

Cost: Various, purchase online

What: An extremely rare book collecting some of The Bard’s finest works will be on display for a limited time at Vancouver Art Gallery. For All Time: The Shakespeare FIRST FOLIO is an exhibit opening on January 15 that celebrates the University of British Columbia Library’s recent acquisition of a complete first edition of William Shakespeare’s Comedies, Histories and Tragedies.

Published in 1623, seven years after Shakespeare’s death, the rare literary work is credited with preserving almost half of Shakespeare’s plays.

When: Now until March 20, 2022

Time: 10 am to 5 pm (Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday), 12 to 8 pm (Tuesday and Friday)

Where: Vancouver Art Gallery – 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Tickets: Online

What: New Vancouver restaurants? Those are our three favourite words. We’ve gone and collected a list of all the new Vancouver restaurants you should look into trying this month, including noodle bars, wine and cocktail joints, dessert spots and more.

There is always a lot of chowing down for us to do in our city, and these new eateries make our to-eat lists longer than ever.

When: Various days of operation

Time: Various hours of operation

Where: Various restaurants across Vancouver. See the list online.

What: With over 35 farms and producers, the Hastings Park Winter Farmers’ Market makes it easy to keep meals farm-to-table. Highlights of the weekly event are winter produce, artisanal cheeses, bread, craft alcohol, treats, and delicious food truck offerings.

When: Every Sunday until April 24, 2022

Time: 10 am to 2 pm

Location: Hastings Park – 2901 East Hastings Street, Vancouver

What: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre’s Exploring Space Series takes a closer look at the proposed Lunar Gateway project. Visitors are invited to enjoy a planetarium show, a special guest lecture, and demonstrations in person. The lecture portion of the evening will also be livestreamed via Zoom.



When: January 20, 2022

Time: 6 pm to 9 pm

Where: H.R. MacMillan Space Centre – 1100 Chestnut Street, Vancouver and on Zoom

Admission: various, purchase online

What: Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition invites visitors to experience the 34 frescoes on the Vatican ceiling in life-sized, close-up detail. According to organizers, the frescoes were reproduced by using “state of the art technology from exclusively licensed high definition photos.”

Visitors will be able to see reproductions of works such as The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment, down to each individual colour and brushstroke. The exhibition will operate with limited capacity, timed entry, and in accordance with BC’s public health guidelines.

When: Now until January 23, 2022

Time: 10 am to 6 pm

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre East – Exhibition Hall A, 999 Canada Place

Tickets: Starting at $12.60 (plus service charges), online

What: NOURISH, on display at the Richmond Art Gallery from January 22 to April 3, features works by artist duo, Mizzonk (Wan-Yi Lin and Roger Chen), and American poet Jane Wong. The exhibit features a new work by Mizzonk titled Six Acres, a projected animation produced from watercolour drawings on paper, and was developed from their observations of living and working in the peaceful outdoor area. NOURISH also marks the Canadian premiere for Seattle-based Wong and her installation After Preparing the Altar, The Ghosts Feast Feverishly.

When: January 22 to April 3, 2022 (Closed on stat holidays)

Time: 10 am to 6 pm (Monday to Friday), 12 pm to 5 pm (Saturday and Sunday)

Where: Richmond Art Gallery at Richmond Cultural Centre – 7700 Minoru Gate, Richmond

Admission: By donation

What: D Smoke is a Grammy-nominated rapper and the winner of the first season of the Netflix music competition show Rhythm + Flow. He brings the War and Wonders Tour to Hollywood Theatre on January 22.

When: January 22, 2022

Time: Doors 6 pm, show 7 pm

Where: Hollywood Theatre – 3123 W Broadway, Vancouver

Cost: $25 plus fees, purchase online

What: Chinatown Storytelling Centre is one of the flagship projects of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. Visitors can explore stations that wrap around the walls that unravel the stories through photos, artifacts, and descriptive panels in English and Chinese. Each station also comes with large touch screens that enable visitors to learn through audio and visual mediums.

Other highlights include a room replicating the 1906-opened Chinatown photography studio of Yucho Chow, a Chinese-inspired pagoda phone booth, and a theatre space within the centre of the gallery that projects Chinese Canadian voices and their stories.

When: Thursday to Monday (closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays)

Time: 10 am to 5 pm

Where: 168 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $8-$12.50. Free for members and children 11 years old and younger. Reserve tickets online

What: ScotFestBC and SFU’s Research Centre for Scottish Studies present a virtual evening of music, poetry & songs to celebrate the 263rd birthday of Scotland’s national poet: Robert Burns. Hosted by Mike Chisholm of ScotFestBC and world champion piper Jack Lee, the event features Celtic singers, an address to a Haggis, prizes and more.

When: January 22, 2022

Time: 7 pm

Where: Virtual

Cost: $5, purchase online

What: The long-running winter comedy tour returns to Vancouver on January 22 at the Vancouver Playhouse. This year’s lineup includes Just for Laughs winner Dan Quinn, Great Canadian Laugh Off winner, Paul Myrehaug, five-time Canadian Comedian of the year nominee Pete Zedlacher and three-time female comedian of the year and Video on Trial regular Debra DiGiovanni.

When: January 22, 2022

Time: 8 pm

Where: Vancouver Playhouse – 600 Hamilton Street, Vancouver

Cost: $42.76, purchase online

What: The Canadian premiere exhibition of Sho Sho Esquiro: Doctrine of Discovery is a solo exhibition by the award-winning designer, artist, and activist. The meticulously crafted couture gowns, textiles, paintings and photographs celebrate the beauty, strength and resilience of First Nations communities in the face of historical and ongoing trauma. THe exhibition aims to spark conversations around genocidal colonial practices, confront the theft and murder of Indigenous women and children, and honour front lines activists.

When: Now until June 5, 2022

Time: 11 am to 5 pm. Closed Monday and Tuesday

Where: Bill Reid Gallery — 639 Hornby Street, Vancouver

Cost: $6-$13, free for Indigenous Peoples, members, and children 12 years and under. Purchase Online

What: A newly restored version of Jean-Marc Vallée’s acclaimed C.R.A.Z.Y. is being screened this week at The Cinematheque. The 1970’s Montreal-set coming-of-age/coming-out tale stars Marc-André Grondin, Danielle Proulx and Michel Côté. The film won eleven Genie Awards.

When: January 19 and 20, 2022

Time: 6 pm (Wednesday), 8 pm (Thursday)

Where: The Cinematheque – 1131 Howe Street, Vancouver

Tickets: $10-$14, purchase Online