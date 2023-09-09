"I hate these people": Vancouver drivers are fed up over Lions Gate queue-jumpers

Tensions are high on the roads right now, with the countless headache-inducing construction projects everywhere, reinstated school zones catching drivers off guard, and the ongoing questions about how some people passed their N tests.

But it appears one spot is grinding people’s gears more than most.

Getting onto the Lions Gate from Vancouver, heading towards the North Shore, has always been a struggle, but lately, the slow crawl has been increasingly worse by drivers jumping the line.

That’s according to a heated thread on Reddit, begging the question: Why aren’t the cops cracking down on this queue-jumping calamity?

Here’s how they do it: They exit off West Georgia using the Stanley Park Causeway exit lane or the bus lane and then merge back onto West Georgia/Highway 99 after the slowdown, getting right to the front of the line.

“Why is there no traffic police stopping people who skip the lionsgate traffic by using the bus and stanley park lane and then merging last minute,” the post reads in part.

“Literally becoming crazy how many people do this on a daily basis in rush hour leaving downtown,” they added.

“We need to unite as drivers and block off anyone who try to merge there,” Reddit user Badboyroy2303 said.

The post has more than a hundred responses, with some users hoping for more enforcement and others suggesting there are other issues at hand.

Some say they are doing their own enforcement.

“I hate these people. The selfish entitlement. I vow to never let one of them merge in front of me,” one Reddit user said.

It’s not the first area where law-abiding motorists have raised their fists over those cheating the system.

Those travelling on Highway 99 between Surrey and Richmond have been outraged over the delays to get to the Massey Tunnel by those taking the exit just before it and then merging back on the highway in Delta.

Or the drivers who cut through Annacis Island’s industrial area to jump the line to get onto the Alex Fraser Bridge.

While the latter did prompt police to crack down and issue hundreds of tickets — not to mention a group working to address it — it’s a different matter in Vancouver.

But it may be coming.

“With limited resources, we can’t be everywhere at once, but we may have to pay extra attention to this hot-spot at Stanley Park,” Sgt. Steve Addison told Daily Hive Friday, adding that this week’s biggest focus was on school safety.

“As someone who regularly commutes over the Lions Gate, I share the frustration of seeing people jumping the queue. That spot at the entrance to Stanley Park has been an ongoing challenge for many years, and we often take enforcement action there to correct peoples’ driving behaviour,” he explained.

“This is a good reminder that people need to plan ahead, give themselves lots of extra time, and obey the rules of the road so they don’t end up getting stopped by one of our officers,” he added.

This weekend could be even more frustrating, with a major bicycle race expecting to lead to heavy delays on the Sea to Sky Highway.