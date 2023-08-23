Gran Fondo brings three-hour delays to Sea to Sky Highway next month

A popular annual cycling event is returning to local roadways next month, and drivers are warned to expect big delays.

This year’s RBC Gran Fondo cycling race between Vancouver and Whistler takes place on Saturday, September 9, along the Sea to Sky Highway.

More than 6,000 cyclists are expected to ride in a single dedicated lane on Highway 99. Event organizers have announced that there will be “traffic impacts” between Stanley Park and Parking Lot 4 in Whistler throughout the day, with “possible delays of up to three hours.”

“Please leave extra time for your journeys and expect delays throughout the corridor,” said the RBC GranFondo Whistler Team in a release. “We will be reducing the speed limit to 60 km an hour to help keep our traffic management crew and riders safe, and RCMP will be patrolling the entire course.”

Drivers can expect delays of up to three hours for the closures between 5:30 am and 4:30 pm.

Here are the traffic changes and detours that will be in effect on race day:

In Vancouver

Closures will begin in Vancouver, with the Stanley Park Causeway and Lions Gate Bridge being closed to northbound traffic from 5:30 to 8:30 am. One southbound lane will remain open.

Drivers are advised to use the Ironworker’s Memorial Bridge as an alternate route.

In West Vancouver

Westbound Marine Drive between Capilano Road and Taylor Way will be reduced to a single lane between 5:30 and 8:30 am.

Access to Taylor Way at the Marine Drive intersection will be restricted at intermittent periods from 5:30 to 9 am.

Cypress Bowl Road is also included in the race, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area from 6 to 8:30 am.

Ferry traffic and local Horseshoe Bay traffic will be re-routed to Marine Drive from 5:30 to 9:30 am.

On the Sea to Sky Highway

Closures and detours will be in place at Porteau Cove, Furry Creek, and Britannia Beach from 7:15 am until 12 pm.

In Squamish

Flaggers will be directing traffic, and traffic signals in the area will be flashing. Closures and detours are expected to begin around 8 am and should be wrapped up by 12:30 pm.

In Whistler

Cyclists will be finishing in Whistler, where there are several road closures in effect at Function Junction, Callaghan Valley Road, Alta Lake Road, and access points to Whistler Village.

With files from Megan Devlin