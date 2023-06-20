Metro Vancouver's top six most annoying construction projects this summer (PHOTOS)

Construction season is back in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley, and along with it, so are our annoyances over detours, delays, and trying to figure out what the speed limit is to avoid the ticket traps.

So, since we are late to work anyways, we’ve rounded up the top six spots that you should avoid if you can.

Here is a list of the top annoying, traffic-traumatizing construction projects in Metro Vancouver in the works for the summer of 2023, in no particular order.

Steveston Interchange Project — Richmond

Improving traffic flow along the Highway 99 corridor is a no-brainer — but the ongoing closures are starting to weigh on even the most patient, playlist-loving commuter. The Steveston Interchange Project is a key part of the Highway 99 Tunnel Program and began last year, with a completion date of 2025. Similar to most construction projects, better weather means a ramp-up of activity. Motorists can expect to be slowed down or detoured throughout the summer as crews have to close the route for long stretches overnight to replace the existing two-lane interchange with a five-lane structure. Plus, if you get through that one construction spot, you might still be crawling at the Massey Tunnel on the Delta/Richmond border because of maintenance in that stretch that often sees lanes closed for hours at a time.

Nicomekl Bridge crossing — South Surrey

The King George Boulevard corridor improvements from the Park and Ride intersection to Crescent Road in South Surrey have been a headache for the 26,000 vehicles of traffic estimated to use this route every day. The City of Surrey says that there is some good news: the demolition of the southbound bridge was completed this spring, and the “new southbound bridge is anticipated to be complete by summer/fall 2023.”

But, for folks stuck trying to navigate the ever-changing maze around this project, that finish line can’t come soon enough.

Pattullo Bridge Replacement Project — Surrey/New Westminster

The province said the construction start was directly delayed by the pandemic, so it wasn’t until the spring of 2021 that work to replace the 86-year-old structure over the Fraser River got started. Since then, drivers have noticed major delays, closures, and detours on Highway 17, Old Yale Road overpass, Columbia Street, and the bridge itself will be shut for days at a time as crews work to replace it with a new bridge with the same number of lanes (something that has led to a lot of debate) by 2024. Apparently, it’s on schedule, something drivers in Surrey and New Westminster will be relieved to hear. However, after two years of annoyance, it can’t come soon enough.

Want to avoid dodging potholes and blocks upon blocks of 30 km construction speed limits? Chances are you will want to avoid taking the Broadway Corridor while work to build the new subway is underway. Although for hundreds of drivers, they have no choice. Many businesses have suffered financially because of the roadwork, and pedestrians have been in constant dance trying to find the open sidewalks to get from busy spots like Granville to Main Street. The real chaos for months was when crews moved the 99 B-line stops, forcing hundreds of people to miss their bus. If the sounds and ground shaking are any indications, the project seems to be plowing along toward its 2026 completion date, but road closures are ongoing and changing all the time. Learn more here.

Marine Drive Upgrade Project — South Vancouver

Another major route that has been a mess for drivers is in busy South Vancouver, as the city works to complete significant water, sewer, and street infrastructure improvements along Marine Drive. In addition to repaving, crews are also completing sidewalk repairs, signal rehabilitation at eight intersections, and safety upgrades at Cambie Street and Manitoba Street. Not only drivers are annoyed by this, one business owner spoke to Daily Hive about his frustrations with the three-year-long project. The City said that it “understands that the impacts to residents, businesses and those who travel through the area can be frustrating and disruptive.” But all of us will have to put up with it for a bit longer, as the project won’t be complete until the fall of 2023.

Glover Road crossing — Langley Township

If you have been forced to detour around this major construction project in Langley Township, it might surprise you to learn that the nightmare closure of Glover Road over Highway 1 is a necessary evil. Not only has it forced drivers and cyclists to take 216 instead (which is not close), but it has also changed the bus routes, which is always a struggle. The route connecting downtown Langley, Fort Langley, Trinity Western University, and more areas will be under construction until 2024 — but once complete, it will be a part of the province’s 216th to 264th widening project, which promises to ease congestion throughout this notoriously slow stretch of Highway 1. Fingers crossed!

