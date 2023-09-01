Vancouver to bring back school liaison program next week

Vancouver is set to see a return of the school liaison program in its public schools this September after it was removed following outcries from some students and parents.

“The Vancouver School Board (VSB) and the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) look forward to a new school year with the return of the School Liaison Officer (SLO) program,” a release from the school board Thursday night reads in part.

The VSB adds that it has been working with the VPD since 2022 to reimagine the program to reflect the results of a 2021 engagement report which found that students, predominately those who are member of the BIPOC community, felt unsupported by the program and raised concerns.

“Our new liaison officers reflect the diversity within our schools and the character within our communities. They embody the VPD’s core values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect, and excellence,” VPD Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Wilson said.

The 15 police officers will be inside schools within a matter of days as students and teachers prepare to head back to class following the summer break.