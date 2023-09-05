People in Vancouver are fed up with tipping (VIDEO)

Should you be forced to tip at a salon, a coffee shop, a restaurant, or even a food court in Vancouver?

How much should you tip? 10%, 15%, or even 40%?

It turns out a lot of people are simply fed up with the gratuity expectations these days, while others argue it’s a necessary evil in order to ensure service workers don’t go hungry.

Daily Hive asked people what they thought of tipping culture, and the responses surprised us.

Why not get rid of tipping completely?

“I think it should be the establishment’s responsibility to give a living wage to people and not the customer’s responsibility,” one person said.

Another person seconded that opinion and said that establishments should pay people a fair wage so they don’t have to supplement their earnings with tips.

When asked where people don’t prefer to tip, coffee shops came up as the most common answer.

“I think it’s excessive… They don’t force you, but they have the option, and they’re just [making] your drink compared to just going to a restaurant and people actually giving [you] food,” said one person.

A cafeteria or food court is another unpopular location for tipping.

“You’re just paying for food, and there’s not really a service. I see myself struggling [to tip] when there’s no service,” said one of the interviewees.

Some people said that they found that not tipping affected the service they received at some places. “I just find it difficult when it’s expected all the time because you don’t really know when someone is struggling with money.”

Being able to tip also comes with the privilege to shell out a couple of extra bucks, according to one of the interviewees. “If you have the spare change to tip and you’re better off than someone else, then I think it’s important to do,” they said.

However, some people don’t mind tipping small amounts if it makes a big difference for the person serving them, regardless of the type of service.

But if you’re unsure about how much you need to tip when you do, check out our guide on gratuity in Canada.

What do you think about the tipping culture in Vancouver? Let us know in the comments.