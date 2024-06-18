EventsNewsSummerWeather

Here's what the weather will be for Vancouver's free drone show this weekend

Daniel Chai
Daniel Chai
|
Jun 18 2024, 9:36 pm
Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

The 2024 Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival is just around the corner, and it has some spectacular events planned for attendees.

However, you may need to pack an umbrella for the festivities.

Over 130,000 visitors and racers are expected at North America’s biggest Dragon Boat celebration, which will include thrilling races, live concerts, and Vancouver’s first public drone show on Saturday night.

Drone Show Dragon Boat Festival

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

The “Light up the Night” drone show will take place at approximately 9:30 pm on June 22 over the waters of East False Creek near Science World.

Expect to see as many as up to a few hundred drones fully synchronized to a soundtrack, with viewing areas in and around Northeast False Creek.

Pixel Sky Animations, the Vancouver-based drone light show company putting on the event, held a successful test flight earlier in June.

However, the event depends on optimal weather conditions. Pixel Sky Animations told Daily Hive that a drizzle would be okay, but if it is raining heavily, the event would have to be cancelled.

The current Environment Canada forecast for the city calls for a 30 percent chance of rain during the day on Saturday and clouds for the evening.

Vancouver forecast

Environment Canada/Screenshot

Saturday’s dragon boat racing on the water will end at 6:30 pm, but the pre-drone show programming in the evening continues with dozens of food trucks, one of Vancouver’s biggest waterfront licensed patios, and a concert by Hey Ocean! and other artists on the TD Main Stage.

The festival’s main area — featuring the TD Main Stage, live entertainment, activations, and food trucks — will be located at Creekside Park and Concord Pacific Place.

Drone Show Dragon Boat Festival

Kenneth Chan/Daily Hive

In late July 2024, drones will be returning to the skies over Vancouver, as there will be a pre-fireworks drone show for each of the three nights of the Honda Celebration of Light fireworks competition over English Bay.

Drone show at Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festival 2024

When: June 22, 2024
Time: Drone show begins at approximately 9:30 pm. Please note that this show depends on optimal weather conditions.
Where: Concord Pacific Place, Creekside Park, and East False Creek, Vancouver
Admission: Free

