Vancouver’s Crab Park behind police tape on Saturday (PHOTOS)

May 7 2022, 10:08 pm
Vancouver’s Crab Park behind police tape on Saturday (PHOTOS)
Editor’s note: This is a developing story.

There was a strong police presence in Vancouver’s Gastown neighbourhood this weekend.

On Saturday, May 7, Crab Park was blocked off with police tape.

At one point, vehicles were unable to access the area via Waterfront Road.

After an encampment was cleared from Oppenheimer Park in Strathcona, where more than 300 people were staying, Crab Park has had a number of people experiencing homelessness living in the park.

Located between Canada Place and the Port of Vancouver, the waterfront park is a popular filming location for the CW shows and has great views of the North Shore mountains.

Daily Hive has reached the Vancouver Police Department and the Vancouver Parks Board and will update this story.

More to come…

